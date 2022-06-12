NASCAR Cup Series Race at Sonoma Live Coverage

The Cup Series family returns to the world-famous Sonoma Raceway, a track loved by both the drivers and the fans because of the lovely scenery and how much fun it is to drive on.Besides that, the Sonoma Raceway has the carousel corner, which is one of the most challenging corners on the calendar. Being very tight, many drivers use the carousel as an overtaking opportunity, but usually, it's not working. At the same time, the track is highly elevated, so the engines need to resist the race distance with less air than usual.After last week, Joey Lugano had an intense battle with his rival, Kyle Busch, on the final laps at the World Wide Technology Raceway. Kyle Busch looked like a sure winner, but Lugano had a better restart after a caution and passed Kyle for his second win in 2022.Even if Kyle lost the race last week, many experts have him as the favorite driver for the win in Sonoma. And they are not wrong because he is one of the most talented drivers on the grid, impressing everyone weekly. In addition, he sits second in the drivers' championship, only nine points behind Chase Elliot. In the manufacturer standings, Chevrolet is leading the way ahead of the event held at the Sonoma Raceway.