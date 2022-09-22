NASCAR 21: Ignition Getting Free 2022 Season Expansion Next Month

To say NASCAR 21: Ignition got a lukewarm reception would be an understatement, but it looks like the folks at Motorsport Games got over it and are ready to breath new life into the game. Earlier this week, the developer announced an important update is headed to NASCAR 21: Ignition next month.
The update is meant to reflect the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season and will be offered for free to all owners of the Standard and Champions Editions of the game. The 2022 Season Update will be available for download starting October 6 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC (via Steam).
Although it’s hard to recommend NASCAR 21: Ignition based on critics and players’ reception, those who caved in and bought it will find that the upcoming update brings quite a few things, including new features and improvements to the game.
First off, the HUD has been upgraded with a new tire wear and fuel indicators that will allow players to closely monitor the real-time status of the car’s condition while racing. Also, the update will add recorded broadcast instructions from Motor Racing Network’s On-Air Announcer, Alex Hayden.
The current 2022 NASCAR Cup Series racetracks will be accessible from both the regular season and playoffs. Obviously, expect a fresh 2022 lineup of drivers, teams and paint schemes, which have been directly pulled from the 2022 season.
Equally important is the fact that the update will add three Next Gen car models from Chevrolet, Ford and Toyota, all three playable on every NASCAR track. Applying the upcoming update to NASCAR 21: Ignition will provide you with the most up-to-date version of the sport, so don’t skip this one when it drops early next month.
In related news, Motorsport Games announced that it will release the 2022 content additions into NASCAR Heat 5 and NASCAR Heat Mobile, so if you’re still playing these games, look out for new updates.
