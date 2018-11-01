NASA’s Details InSight Spacecraft Mars Landing Plan

5 NASA's Mars InSight Mission Tours California Before First West Coast Launch

On November 26, NASA’s latest mission to Mars, InSight, will be attempting to land on the Red Planet and mark yet another success for the American space agency. 13 photos



But before getting to that, it will first have to get down to the surface. Mars’ atmosphere is only 1 percent the thickness of that on Earth, meaning there’s little stopping any object from crashing down nearly at full speed.



To get around this, once the landing craft separates from the cruise stage, it will be dropped into the atmosphere into an aeroshell. A parachute and retrorockets are used to slow the craft down. Once near the ground, landing legs come out of the craft to further absorb the impact.



But the space agency says that even if the weather turns bad, the inSight should not be affected, as it has been designed to survive even sandstorms.



Once this difficult landing part is over, the InSight will try and get a better understanding of the place humanity might sometime call its second home.



Various instruments will be used to look for quakes, perturbations of Mars' rotation axis, information about the planet's core or the amount of heat escaping from underneath.



