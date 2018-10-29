autoevolution

NASA to Share Ideas on Flying Cars in Seattle on November 1

29 Oct 2018, 14:49 UTC
by author pic
Aside for struggling to get back to its former self, American space agency NASA has developed quite a taste for passenger and cargo mobility down here, on Earth. So much so that it plans to forever change transportation above major cities in the not so distant future.
NASA calls this concept of moving through the air instead of on the ground Urban Air Mobility, or UAM. To make it a reality, it has already announced back in May it is partnering with Uber in an attempt to asses what would flying taxis, or ridesharing, will do to cities in the future.

Starting the very first day of next month, at the Seattle Marriott Waterfront hotel in Seattle, the agency will be pitching in its ideas to interested media. As per NASA’s statement, what will be shown next month “will revolutionize mobility within metropolitan areas.”

“Urban air mobility could revolutionize the way people and cargo move in our cities and fundamentally change our lifestyle much like smart phones have,” said the agency at the time when the partnership with Uber was announced.

As the obvious evolution of motoring is going upwards, rather than going faster, the line between car makers and aviation players gets blurred, so the industry can only benefit from the involvement of a space agency the size of NASA.

It’s unclear so far however what NASA’s exact role in this new industry will be. For what it’s worth, while other companies are trying to create the flying cars of tomorrow, the agency is working on the way to create the required system that would allow them to operate safely and efficiently.

The first humans to experience the future of motoring will be those living in the Dallas Fort Worth area, where Uber will be deploying its first urban aviation rideshare network.
