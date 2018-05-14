autoevolution
 

NASA to Send Helicopter to Mars on 2020 Rover Mission

14 May 2018, 6:40 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Space Junk
In 2020, an Atlas V 541 rocket will lift off from Earth, carrying onboard the next rover that will roam the sand of the Martian planes. This weekend, NASA announced that another machine would be boarding the mission as well.
20 photos
PAL-V flying carPAL-V flying carPAL-V flying carPAL-V flying carPAL-V flying carPAL-V flying carPAL-V flying carPAL-V flying carPAL-V flying carPAL-V flying carPAL-V flying carPAL-V flying carPAL-V flying carPAL-V flying carPAL-V flying carPAL-V flying carPAL-V flying carPAL-V flying carPAL-V flying car
As a testimony to the fact that the plans for a Martian settlement are as real as they get, the American space agency will try to see whether the Red Planet’s atmosphere is thick enough to support heavier-than-air vehicles flight.

To that end, a so-called Mars Helicopter, a small, autonomous rotorcraft, will be deployed on the surface of the neighboring planet.

Although this is the first time the agency announced such plans, work on the machine started at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory back in 2013. After five years of development, the team of rocket scientists came up with a four pounds helicopter (1.8 kg), with a fuselage about the size of a softball and equipped with twin, counter-rotating blades that will spin at 3,000 rpm.

The speed of the rotors is about ten times faster than the one seen on Earthly helicopters. In theory, this would help it stay aloft in the atmosphere that is only 1 percent that of Earth, or the equivalent of our planet’s atmosphere at an altitude of 100,000 feet (30 km).

The helicopter will be remotely flown from Earth, as soon as its batteries charge, on a 30-day flight test campaign that will include flight distances of up to a few hundred meters and durations as long as 90 seconds.

The first flight will see the helicopter climb only 10 feet (3 meters) into the air, where it will stay for just 30 seconds.

While in the air, the drone will be used to conduct geological assessments, determine the habitability of the environment, search for signs of ancient Martian life, and assess natural resources and hazards for future manned missions.

NASA says this mission is a high-risk, high-reward one. If it doesn’t work, no harm will come to the rover’s assignment. But if it does, NASA plans to use more of them as low-flying scouts and aerial vehicles to access locations not reachable by ground travel.
NASA Mars Rover mars 2020 mars helicopter
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough How Sweden’s Electric Road Network Will Work NASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our FutureNASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our Future
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Formula E Rules and Regulations Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How the European eCall Emergency System Works Blue Origin's Race to the StarsBlue Origin's Race to the Stars
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Digital Transformer - The Mill BlackbirdDigital Transformer - The Mill Blackbird
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Formula 1 Energy Recovery System Explained Dubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full StoryDubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full Story
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Booth Girls Have Cooties How to Avoid City Traffic Jams Like a Boss Chasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space CapsuleChasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space Capsule
Latest car models:
LOTUS Exige 410 SportLOTUS Exige 410 Sport CoupeCHEVROLET RST Performance PackageCHEVROLET RST Performance Package Large SUVDS AUTOMOBILES DS 5DS AUTOMOBILES DS 5 CompactPORSCHE E-HybridPORSCHE E-Hybrid Medium SUVSEAT Leon SC 3-doorsSEAT Leon SC 3-doors CompactAll car models  
 
 