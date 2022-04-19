NASA Supersonic Aircraft Moves to California, Nose (And More) Still Missing

Since the beginning of this year, the X-59 Quiet SuperSonic Technology (QueSST) prototype aircraft, NASA’s bid of making supersonic passenger flight a reality once more, and this time over land as well, was on location at the Lockheed Martin facilities in Texas, for testing. As we’ve passed the middle of April, the shell of the airplane made the trip back to California, where it was born, for some more grueling procedures.

6 photos