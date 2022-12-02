NASA Snaps Pic of Floating Space Taco Aboard ISS Ahead of Veggie-5 Sustainability Mission

Growing enough food to stave off worldwide famine here on Earth is hard enough on its own. But growing food in another world? That's a whole different ball game. That's why NASA's Veggie-05 mission is much more important than we Earth-bound folks often appreciate.
Two hundred fifty-four miles (400 km) above the Earth's surface, the International Space Station plays host to this most delicious of scientific experiments. In the gravity-devoid vastness of space, scientists can test the limits of various fruits and vegetables to determine the best chance of successfully growing in outer space.
In past missions, a wide array of fruits and vegetables like Chinese cabbage, mustard greens, Russian kale, and other plants and flowers have been focal of the NASA Veggie initiative. This time around, the specially selected seeds of a variety of dwarf tomatoes called the Red Robin delivered by a SpaceX Falcon 9 will be grown on board the ISS in hopes of supplementing already prepared and packaged food sent to the station from Earth.
Among the study's objectives is to determine if different LED lighting conditions affect germination and, therefore, the growth of various plant seeds to the same degree they do on Earth. NASA hopes to find the perfect combination of plant species and growing conditions that can stave off the effects of zero gravity, solar radiation, and general un-Earth-like environments.
NASA's Veggie initiative aims to answer a rapidly approaching issue of how astronauts can sustain small colonies on other worlds without weighing down their spacecraft with all the food they'll need pre-packaged from Earth. With the Artemis I test flight of the Lunar and Martain-capable Orion spacecraft already underway, that's a rapidly approaching issue.
When you're dealing with a manned Martian expedition that lasts two years or more at the bare minimum, this problem is a matter of life or death. Fancy-looking grape tomatoes may not save a distressed Martian exploration mission by itself. But the energy and nutrient-rich foods like potatoes sure might. In a manner similar to walking before running, experimenting with a wide array of fruits and vegetables helps add to science's holistic understanding of how food grows in space.
As we've said, a sustainable food-growth solution aboard a manned space vehicle could reduce the number of provisions and rations a space mission needs to fly with pre-packaged from Earth. But an added benefit is the Veggie Initiative's secondary objective. Provide insight into how growing plants for food aboard space vehicles aids in keeping crew morale at acceptable levels.
One can only assume nothing screams happy days like eating a meal grown by one's own hands when you're locked inside a tin can with three other people millions of miles away from home.
