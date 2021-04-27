NASA Interstellar Probe to Fly Further Into Deep Space Than Ever Before

In 2018, NASA announced that the Voyager 2 probe had joined the Voyager 1 probe in reaching interstellar space, an area of space outside the solar wind's grasp. This year, on April 17th, the space agency celebrated the New Horizons probe reaching 50 astronomical units (AU) from the Sun, or 50 times the distance between Earth and the Sun. Now, NASA plans to go even further.

1 photo