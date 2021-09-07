NASA-Inspired Backpack Promises to Keep You Cool During the Summer

For most of us, summer is the season of outdoor adventures, so that we have something to get nostalgic about during those cold, endless winters. But there is one annoying drawback to exercising in any way when that thermometer is through the roof. You get too hot, literally! This is what the Honu cooling pack promises to fix, with its NASA-inspired cooling technology.
Developed by the Hawaii-based team at 19°N, the Honu backpack boasts of using a patent-pending ThermoCore technology. As explained by its developer, ThermoCore is a thermally-conductive polymer material that maximizes the heat extraction from the wearer’s body.
19°N took its inspiration for it from NASA’s liquid cooling method, integrated into the astronauts’ space suits, to manage body temperature while they’re in space. The company has also spent more than 10 years developing the technology in partnership with the U.S. Military.
Over 60 ft (18 meters) of microtubes are embedded into the pack, delivering up to four hours of cooling by circulating ice-cold water through the tubes. There’s a water reservoir at the bottom of the pack where you store the ice or gel packs and you can refill the reservoir within 10 seconds.
The Honu pack is light, at 1.95 lb (0.88 kg), and comes in two dimensions. The small version measures 18 x 9 x 9 in (45 x 22.8 cm), and the large version measures 21 x 10 x 9 in (53.3 x 25.4 x 22.8 cm).
With a SUREfit design, the pack doesn’t bounce at your every move, making it suitable for running, biking, hiking, and so on. It also has a 14L internal capacity and six exterior pockets.
The cooling pack is now the subject of a Kickstarter campaign and it’s proved to be a success. 19°N has raised more than $20,000 so far although it only aimed for $15,000 and there are still 16 days to go.
A pledge of $200 will get you the Honu pack, along with the cooling bladder and a lithium battery. The estimated delivery date is March 2022.
19°N took its inspiration for it from NASA’s liquid cooling method, integrated into the astronauts’ space suits, to manage body temperature while they’re in space. The company has also spent more than 10 years developing the technology in partnership with the U.S. Military.
Over 60 ft (18 meters) of microtubes are embedded into the pack, delivering up to four hours of cooling by circulating ice-cold water through the tubes. There’s a water reservoir at the bottom of the pack where you store the ice or gel packs and you can refill the reservoir within 10 seconds.
The Honu pack is light, at 1.95 lb (0.88 kg), and comes in two dimensions. The small version measures 18 x 9 x 9 in (45 x 22.8 cm), and the large version measures 21 x 10 x 9 in (53.3 x 25.4 x 22.8 cm).
With a SUREfit design, the pack doesn’t bounce at your every move, making it suitable for running, biking, hiking, and so on. It also has a 14L internal capacity and six exterior pockets.
The cooling pack is now the subject of a Kickstarter campaign and it’s proved to be a success. 19°N has raised more than $20,000 so far although it only aimed for $15,000 and there are still 16 days to go.
A pledge of $200 will get you the Honu pack, along with the cooling bladder and a lithium battery. The estimated delivery date is March 2022.