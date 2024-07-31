NASA Goes Full Steam Ahead With On-Demand Streaming Service Called NASA+

It's impossible to make an accurate count, but at the time of writing estimates say there are some 200 streaming services operating globally. They range from general to specialized ones, and about three dozen of them can count on at least 50 million subscribers who pay a smaller or larger fee for the privilege of watching stuff.
Knowing all of the above makes it pretty obvious that traditional means of communication like cable television and over-the-air broadcasts are on their way out the door. That goes not only for the traditional players in the industry, but for all companies and organizations that have something to say through visual means.
American space agency NASA is one of the loudest and busiest players in audio-visual space. It operates a long list of websites and online resources, making it at times a bit difficult to track everything it is doing.
That may change soon, as the agency announced it is ready to make a complete shift to on-demand streaming as part of its "ongoing web and television modernization efforts."
The agency has been running such a service (called NASA+) for a while now, and says it made the decision because it has already "gained four times more viewership than the agency's traditional cable channel."
No numbers are provided to back up the claim, but NASA is so impresed with the result it will not only drop cable, but starting August it will give up on the over-the-air broadcast NASA Television as well.
Unlike many of the other streaming services out there, NASA+ is free of charge (and requires no subscription) and delivers original content in the form of live coverage of special events, news, and documentaries.
With the announcement came news of new programming that we're going to see on NASA+ soon. We will learn about shows about asteroid detection and planetary defense efforts, fieldwork taking place in extreme environments to inform upcoming missions, and even "a coastal Floridian community's battle with souring ocean waters."
Most importantly, it is here where NASA will broadcast the missions of the Artemis program. Granted, the return of humans to the Moon will probably be available through all of the channels humans have at their disposal, but NASA's could have a bit of an edge, giving how it's the primary source.
NASA+ is available on both iOS and Android devices, as well as streaming media players Roku, Apple TV, and Fire TV.
The complete switch to streaming comes at a time when NASA needs all the support it can get to advance its highly ambitious goals for space exploration in the mid-term. It is also part of a larger effort to reinvent its image, which started last year with the revamp of some of its main websites.
