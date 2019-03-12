5 NASA Drones to Fly Over Reno and Corpus Christi Starting March

NASA Gets $21 Billion Budget to Go Explore the Moon and Mars

The efforts made in recent years by NASA itself and a handful of private companies have reignited the Americans' imagination and their desire to be the first to achieve important milestones in space exploration.



“This budget will build on our successes in low-Earth orbit to create a sustainable exploration campaign that combines NASA’s expertise with that of our commercial and international partners,” said in a statement NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine.



“We will continue ushering in a new era of human spaceflight as we launch American astronauts on American rockets from American soil for the first time since 2011.”



The budget seems to be solid enough for the agency to go forward with most of its plans for the future. It’s enough to continue the development of new landers and robots for lunar missions, of the Space Launch System, Orion spacecraft, and



NASA plans to have humans on the Moon by the end of the next decade, and this time it will go there “to stay.” In the near future, a space station called Lunar Orbital Platform-Gateway will be orbiting the Earth’s satellite and act as a staging area for missions to the lunar surface and later to Mars.



The



The study of the Sun, missions to Jupiter's moon Europa and the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope are also funded by this budget. NASA's projects researching air mobility and the commercial supersonic flight program will continue as well.

