NASA Curiosity Rover Celebrates Its Ninth Year on Mars Today

On August 5th, 2012, at 10:32 p.m. PDT, NASA's Curiosity rover was touching the dusty red ground on Mars. Designed to determine if our neighbor can sustain microbial life, the rover has achieved a series of milestones throughout its journey on the Red Planet. 6 photos



Initially, Curiosity was expected to spend two years investigating the Martian climate and geology, as well as determining whether the site inside Gale has ever provided suitable conditions for microbial life. But, in December 2012, the rover's mission was extended indefinitely.



Still operational and in good shape (apart from its worn wheels), Curiosity has been active on Mars for almost a decade. During this time, we've been blessed with dozens of high-definition images taken with its MastCam system, and we were able to gaze at different rock structures and intricate formations the rover found on the Red Planet.



Using its digging instrument onboard, it collected samples from the alien ground and analyzed them, even finding evidence that pointed towards signs of



The rover didn't only study the soil but also looked up and captured some of the most stunning



