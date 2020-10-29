NASA Bike-o-Motorcycle is Powered by Wind Turbines in the Wheels

One of these so-called dreams is simply called the NASA Bike and has absolutely nothing to do with the NASA of today. Maybe, just maybe, if designer Simon Grytten is still alive by 2050 or more, then we might see the real NASA logo on something like this. Until then, it’s just one cool looking bike-o-motorcycle. The reason I call it this, is because it’s still not clear which of the two categories it would fall under.
The frame is much beefier than your average bike, more like a motorcycle, but those bull bar handlebars are one of the aspects that gives off the bicycle feel. For the sake of argument, let's just call it a bike, and your imagination can choose what type of bike.
The frame has nothing to do with bicycle frame design, but rather motorcycle design. Even that rear swing arm is similar to other motorcycle designs around. Even the seat or saddle is set in classic motorcycle or café racer style.
If you have a close look at the wheels, we can see a set of angled blades replacing classic spokes. It’s these blades that are the main driving force behind the energy this bike utilizes. Based on a similar principle to the Gorlov turbine system, as you ride along, or even stand still, the blades are moved in place to produce electricity. It’s this electricity that makes the vehicle function.
Now this is just part of the story. Imagine for a moment that we do manage to colonize Mars and you’re one of the members of this front row civilization. Due to the dust-ridden terrain of the red planet, solar panels don’t have the easiest time catching enough energy to power equipment and settlements.
Here, once the bike has recharged its batteries to 100% from whatever wind is blowing around, it will continue to capture wind for producing electric current. But seeing as how the bike’s own batteries would already be full, all that energy then goes to powering the very space station you occupy. Yeah, you read that right. This bike is and will be the power source for all your energy needs on Mars.
I understand we may never colonize Mars to the level where we’re rolling around on bikes and motorcycles, but these sorts of designs are a great way to inspire future generations and readers. I know I wouldn’t mind seeing something like this rolling down the street even if just with an e-bike conversion kit and Styrofoam wind turbines.
The frame is much beefier than your average bike, more like a motorcycle, but those bull bar handlebars are one of the aspects that gives off the bicycle feel. For the sake of argument, let's just call it a bike, and your imagination can choose what type of bike.
The frame has nothing to do with bicycle frame design, but rather motorcycle design. Even that rear swing arm is similar to other motorcycle designs around. Even the seat or saddle is set in classic motorcycle or café racer style.
If you have a close look at the wheels, we can see a set of angled blades replacing classic spokes. It’s these blades that are the main driving force behind the energy this bike utilizes. Based on a similar principle to the Gorlov turbine system, as you ride along, or even stand still, the blades are moved in place to produce electricity. It’s this electricity that makes the vehicle function.
Now this is just part of the story. Imagine for a moment that we do manage to colonize Mars and you’re one of the members of this front row civilization. Due to the dust-ridden terrain of the red planet, solar panels don’t have the easiest time catching enough energy to power equipment and settlements.
Here, once the bike has recharged its batteries to 100% from whatever wind is blowing around, it will continue to capture wind for producing electric current. But seeing as how the bike’s own batteries would already be full, all that energy then goes to powering the very space station you occupy. Yeah, you read that right. This bike is and will be the power source for all your energy needs on Mars.
I understand we may never colonize Mars to the level where we’re rolling around on bikes and motorcycles, but these sorts of designs are a great way to inspire future generations and readers. I know I wouldn’t mind seeing something like this rolling down the street even if just with an e-bike conversion kit and Styrofoam wind turbines.