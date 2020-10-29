autoevolution
Hey everybody, we’ve colonized Mars! Well, not yet. But we just might make it there some day, for good. This idea that we’ll someday colonize the red planet is so real that it has even made designers spit out some crazy dream machines.

NASA Bike-o-Motorcycle is Powered by Wind Turbines in the Wheels

29 Oct 2020, 9:34 UTC ·
One of these so-called dreams is simply called the NASA Bike and has absolutely nothing to do with the NASA of today. Maybe, just maybe, if designer Simon Grytten is still alive by 2050 or more, then we might see the real NASA logo on something like this. Until then, it’s just one cool looking bike-o-motorcycle. The reason I call it this, is because it’s still not clear which of the two categories it would fall under.

The frame is much beefier than your average bike, more like a motorcycle, but those bull bar handlebars are one of the aspects that gives off the bicycle feel. For the sake of argument, let's just call it a bike, and your imagination can choose what type of bike.

The frame has nothing to do with bicycle frame design, but rather motorcycle design. Even that rear swing arm is similar to other motorcycle designs around. Even the seat or saddle is set in classic motorcycle or café racer style.

So, what are we looking at, exactly? Well, being a concept, we can expect some weird tech and functionality, and that’s definitely found here. Before anything, the lack of bicycle pedals tells us that it definitely has a motor. Question is, what kind? Well, we’ve done our homework and know that this concept is operated by wind. Yeah. Not solar, not hydrogen, somewhat electric, but mainly wind. How? The wheels.

If you have a close look at the wheels, we can see a set of angled blades replacing classic spokes. It’s these blades that are the main driving force behind the energy this bike utilizes. Based on a similar principle to the Gorlov turbine system, as you ride along, or even stand still, the blades are moved in place to produce electricity. It’s this electricity that makes the vehicle function.

Now this is just part of the story. Imagine for a moment that we do manage to colonize Mars and you’re one of the members of this front row civilization. Due to the dust-ridden terrain of the red planet, solar panels don’t have the easiest time catching enough energy to power equipment and settlements.

Hypothetically speaking, if there is enough wind on Mars on a regular basis, which is something I have not taken the time to research, then wind is the next alternative to producing energy. With that in mind, after you’ve been riding around the red planet all morning, enjoying the scenery, which isn’t much, you head back to base and connect the bike to its charging station.

Here, once the bike has recharged its batteries to 100% from whatever wind is blowing around, it will continue to capture wind for producing electric current. But seeing as how the bike’s own batteries would already be full, all that energy then goes to powering the very space station you occupy. Yeah, you read that right. This bike is and will be the power source for all your energy needs on Mars.

I understand we may never colonize Mars to the level where we’re rolling around on bikes and motorcycles, but these sorts of designs are a great way to inspire future generations and readers. I know I wouldn’t mind seeing something like this rolling down the street even if just with an e-bike conversion kit and Styrofoam wind turbines.
NASA BIKE Simon Grytten Wind Powered electric Mars concept renderings
 
 
 
 
 

