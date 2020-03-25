Nardo Gray and Verde Ermes BMW M340i: Cool or Sacrilege?

We have to agree that the Audi S4 is pretty old and strange-looking. Meanwhile, the BMW 3 Series is pretty much the best-looking compact executive sedan in recent memory, particularly with the M look packages.
Enter the M340i that's been custom-painted in Nardo Gray. This has to be a custom order, and it doesn't reside where you think (the Middle East), but in Britain. BMW specialist YouTuber Joe Achilles, who you may have seen in Carwow's drag race videos, is the man who discovered this unique gem.
We've also got a Verde Ermes paint job for the M340i, which you wagon guys are going to enjoy even more. To get the color on your BMW, the dealer says you'd have to pay around GBP 4,5000 extra. In addition, the wait is far longer than with a normal order. You could be looking at a six-month wait.
Besides the Audi paint and the M Performance body kit, this car also seems to have some options that boost the price by about a third more than stock, like side skirts, a carbon deck lid spoiler, carbon mirrors, and a mechanical rear LSD.
The owner of the M340i sedan used to have the M140i, so he's got pretty much the same kind of engine, but with a bit of extra power. But where the hot hatch didn't come with xDrive in Britain, this one has the AWD system, which means it's going to feel slightly quicker and safer in the wet. In any case, tell us what you think of a BMW that's painted in an Audi or Lamborghini color.
Individual cars like this do not come cheap. That does not mean we can't offer an amazing deal... but in a world full of £399pm cars you had best move on now... nothing to see here. The usual List Price for this entire package would be £60,380 OTR Our special price for March delivery is £47,850 OTR Here are a couple of finance options; Customer deposit £2200 Then 47 x £699.86 plus GFV £19,027.81 based on 8K miles pa APR 4.9% Customer deposit £7500 Then 47 x £575.95 plus GFV £19,027.81 based on 8K miles pa APR 4.9%