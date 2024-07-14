Naomi Campbell and Michelle Rodriguez Kick Off Hot Girl Summer on World's Fastest Yacht

Summer season is here, and that means, among other things that are definitely more important, that we get to live vicariously through famous people as they embark on enviable, picture-perfect summer vacations. Enter Naomi Campbell and Michelle Rodriguez.
The world's most famous supermodel and arguably the world's most badass female action movie star, thanks to her role as Letty in the Fast & Furious franchise, are now vacationing in Ibiza. Joining them is Eiza Gonzalez and a group of friends that includes famous film producers, fashion people, and other industry peeps. That in itself wouldn't be newsworthy to us, but the fact that they chose one of the world's fastest yachts for it sure is.
Paparazzi photos show the three beauties swimming in the water and chilling onboard a yacht, doing all the things even normies do on vacation. The yacht seems comparatively puny to the private leisure craft we've become accustomed to seeing celebrities charter for the summer season. But what it lacks in size it makes up for in performance.
The yacht is Zazzazu (ex-Reveil), a 28.2-meter (92.5-feet) motor yacht built in Italy by AB Yachts and delivered in 2009. It's one of just five AB 92 models built by the yard and no longer in production, which is quite a shame considering that it was introduced to the world at the time as one of the fastest yachts in existence.
Zazzazu boasts an exterior design by Angelo Arnoboldi and interiors by Guido de Groot, as well as accommodation for 10 guests in four cabins and four crew members. Again, if you compare it to the superyachts that make headlines today, it might come across as underwhelming, but you do have to remember the obvious: this is not a superyacht.
As Reveil, Zazzazu was only used in a private capacity. It was refitted in 2016 and, more recently, in 2023. In 2022, the yacht was sold, after listing for€2.25 million (approximately $2.5 million at the current exchange rate) and subsequently entered the charter market. It's now being offered in Ibiza for €6,900 ($7,500) per day in high season.
Admittedly, the other rooms were converted into socializing spaces – and they're now being put to excellent use by Naomi & Co. Hot girl summer season is officially on.
Thanks to a combination of three Caterpillar C32 engines developing a grand total of 5,457 hp and a hull and superstructure of Kevlar composite, Zazzazu can easily top 50 knots (57.5 mph/92.6 kph) at full throttle. In cruise mode, it can still leave similarly-sized vessels (or even smaller ones) in the proverbial dust, with a speed of 35 knots (40.2 mph/65 kph).
According to the charter listing, the more recent refit changed things up a bit inside, and the yacht now offers overnight sleeping for just six adults and a child in three suites. It can still hold parties as large as 12 during the day.
