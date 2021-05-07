5 Yeedo Trexx Is a Scooter Like None Other, Can Handle Any Road

4 E3 From Airwheel Is a Folding E-bike or Scooter That Fits in Your Backpack

3 Honda Drops Hot Upgrades for 2021 PCX and CBR300R, 2022 Ruckus and Metropolitan

2 Polestar and Partners to Bring Forth Re:Move, an Electric Cargo "Urban Sled"

More on this:

NAMI BURN-E Scooter Takes Performance to Another Level with 60 MPH Speed

Good news for electric scooter fans: the new NAMI BURN-E e-scooter, created by Michael Sha, is now available in the U.S, thanks to FluidFreeRide (FFR) in Miami. 11 photos



What stands out immediately about the NAMI scooter is its



In order to sustain its maximum speed, this performance



NAMI BURN-E promises not just thrilling speed, but also a smooth, comfortable ride. Its 2 hydraulic coil-shock suspensions help the rider feel more comfortable even during fast rides. Plus, customers can choose between street or off-road tires. In terms of safety, the



For improved visibility and safety in low-light conditions, BURN-E features an all-round lighting system, comprised of a 2,000 lumen headlight, side LED strips and a rear light. And, you can select one of the 5 riding modes (including turbo mode), from the waterproof smart display.



For those who want to try a performance scooter, NAMI’s BURN-E is available for pre-order at Most e-scooters are associated with the idea of daily commute and relaxed city rides, but there are also “performance scooters” out there, meant for high-speed experiences. The BURN-E scooter, also known as Viper, is already popular in Europe, but hadn’t made its way to the U.S. until now.What stands out immediately about the NAMI scooter is its impressive top speed of 60 mph (90 kph), due to its two powerful 1,500W motors. It also has a big 72V 35Ah battery built with Panasonic cells, which enables a maximum range of 90 miles (145 km). Of course, this is if you’re riding at a lower speed. At a regular speed, the BURN-E has a 50 mile (80 km) range.In order to sustain its maximum speed, this performance scooter also needed to have a reliable and sturdy build, and the aviation-grade welding frame seems to be the right choice. At the same time, the proprietary folding mechanism makes it easy to fold and store. And, at 103 lb. (47 kg), it’s also lighter than similar performance models.NAMI BURN-E promises not just thrilling speed, but also a smooth, comfortable ride. Its 2 hydraulic coil-shock suspensions help the rider feel more comfortable even during fast rides. Plus, customers can choose between street or off-road tires. In terms of safety, the scooter is equipped with NUTT full hydraulic 6 inch (60 mm) disc brakes and an integrated electric brake.For improved visibility and safety in low-light conditions, BURN-E features an all-round lighting system, comprised of a 2,000 lumen headlight, side LED strips and a rear light. And, you can select one of the 5 riding modes (including turbo mode), from the waterproof smart display.For those who want to try a performance scooter, NAMI’s BURN-E is available for pre-order at FFR , for $4,499.