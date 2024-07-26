Naked MT-09 Is the First Bike to Use the Yamaha Automated Manual Transmission

About a month ago, Japanese bike maker Yamaha decided to play in the big boys league and announced its own system meant to eliminate the need for riders to manually operate a clutch. It's called Yamaha Automated Manual Transmission (Y-AMT), and we were promised back then we'll get to see it deployed on a real model soon. Turns out we didn't have to wait all that long.
The Y-AMT is Yamaha's attempt to match the Automated Shift Assistant (ASA) system announced by BMW two months ago, but also a way to fight other similar systems currently in use on the competition's bikes.
The way a motorcycle operates is pretty much the same way as one on a car does: it uses a clutch to change the transmission gears to match what the engine is doing. The main difference lies in the way control over these pieces of hardware is exerted.
Motorcycle riders have to operate both a lever to engage the clutch and a foot pedal to control gear changes. It's something all of us learn how do as soon as we mount a motorcycle for the first time, but not something all of us can handle easily.
It takes time for most people to learn how to properly coordinate hand and foot movement, and at least as far as newbies go, the effort of focusing on these movements may have an impact on how we operate other components of the motorcycle, like the throttle or the brake, or on how we approach lean angles in cornering.
The Y-AMT is a system that basically simplifies things by taking both traditional lever and pedal operation out of the equation, putting control over the bike in the rider's hands alone.
In automated mode, however, the Y-AMT offers a choice of two programs, D and D+. When set to the former, it changes gears automatically at low rpms, while the latter program offers a punchier response to the engine rpms.
The Y-AMT is built around two electric actuators that take over the control movements that were until now up to the rider's left hand and foot.
As said, this week we learned which of the Yamaha bikes gets the Y-AMT first, and that is the MT-09 middleweight naked, a model born exactly a decade ago and refreshed in November last year for the 2024 model year.
The new version of the bike is called MT-09 Y-AMT, and aside from being equipped with the new technology described above, it is virtually the same as the model it is based on, with one other exception: the existence of a smart key.
The two-wheeler is built around an aluminum Deltabox frame "tuned to provide a high level of chassis stiffness." On top of it, a redesigned fuel tank can be seen, along with seats for rider and passenger, separated one from the other for the first time on this model.
The bike uses a suspension system that comprises 41 mm forks at the front, which is fully adjustable just like the rear component. Stopping power for the Yamaha SpinForged wheels wrapped in new Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport tires comes from Brembo braking hardware.
Aside from the Y-AMT that is deployed for the first time on the model, the MT-09 is packed to the teeth with safety systems. Rider aids range from the three levels of traction and wheel lift control to a back slip regulator and a slide control system.
Yamaha says the new version of the MT-09 naked bike will be available on the lots of European dealers later this year, without specifying exactly when. The price for this model has not been announced yet, so buyers are advised to contact their local dealer for more information on that.
We don know the ride will be available in both standard configuration but also tailored to suit the needs of A2 license holders. Three color choices are on the table, namely Tech Black, Midnight Cyan and Icon Blue.
The MT-09 is the first in a much longer series of motorcycles that will be offered with the Yamaha Automated Manual Transmission option. For now, the Japanese bike maker is pretty tight lipped about which model will get it next, but the models offered in the sports and touring segments are the most likely targets.
The system comes with two operating modes, manual and automated, which can be selected by means of a thumb-operated button installed on the handlebar. When in manual mode, the bike that uses the Y-AMT behaves as it always does, needing the usual rider foot and hand input.
