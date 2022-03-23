Mysterious Skoda SUV Teased, Looks Like a New Electric Vehicle to Us

It seems that the Enyaq iV and Enyaq Coupe iV will get a new sibling, as Skoda has dropped a teaser of a mysterious crossover during their annual conference earlier this week.
With no background information whatsoever, the picture, which is likely a rendering, shows the vehicle from behind a semi-transparent glass panel, with the only thing clearly visible being part of its front end.
Zooming in reveals a closed-off grille, hence why we think it’s a zero-emission model. Further down, it has a chunky-looking bumper with black trim in the middle. The headlamps have incorporated LED DRLs by the looks of it, and some sort of logo appears to sit on the hood.
More plastic cladding can be seen on the sides, around the wheel arches, and on the skirts. The high-rider has a roofline that is a bit arched towards the rear, ending with a wing, and privacy windows. Since the side mirrors are much smaller than usual, they might actually be digital. Flush-mounted door handles could be part of the build.
The mysterious model has a generous ground clearance and rides on special wheels. Another thing that’s partially visible in the teaser pic released by the Czech automaker is the angular styling of the tailgate, and the ultra-slim LED taillight that kind of has a Jaguar-ish feel.
In all likelihood, the yet-unnamed crossover is nothing more than a concept, which might premiere later this year, perhaps during an auto show. It is possible that it will preview a production model, set to debut in the coming years, which could be based on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB architecture, otherwise shared with the Enyaqs, as well as the Cupra Born, VW's ID range, and Audi’s e-tron high-riders. The versatile construction built for EVs is compatible with all sorts of zero-emission powertrains.
