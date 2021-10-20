Mysterious Google Maps Message Hitting Android Auto Even When the App Isn't Running

While Google Maps is very often the chosen app to handle navigation duties on Android Auto, this doesn’t necessarily mean it’s always running exactly as you’d expect it to work.
And it’s all because occasional bugs show up every once in a while, and this is exactly what’s happening right now for some unlucky Android Auto users.
This time, however, nobody knows what’s happening, as a Google Maps notification just keeps showing up on phones whenever Android Auto is running. And this notification informs users “Google Maps location needs attention,” even if Google Maps itself isn’t currently in use.
In other words, this notification ends up showing without Google Maps actually running, and users explain that no matter what they do, it won’t go away unless location access is granted.
However, this doesn’t make any sense, and users struggling with the problem claim they restricted location permissions for Google Maps because they only run it occasionally.
So, in theory, it just looks like Google Maps not having its location permission set to “always” is what’s causing the whole thing, though not even Google can tell this for sure. The search giant has already started an investigation in an attempt to figure out what’s happening, but the company is now hoping users themselves can help with more detailed logs from their phones.
Is there anything you can do in the meantime?
Not really, especially if you don’t want to give permanent location access to Google Maps. Downgrading to an earlier version of Google Maps doesn’t make any difference, and this is also the case with newer builds as well. And the same thing for Android Auto, too, as no improvements are included in the latest updates.
Google hasn’t provided an ETA as to when a potential fix could be released, but given the investigation is still in its early stages and additional feedback is needed, you’d better not hold your breath for it.
There are only few thing that I need but also absolutely hate. One of them is using @Android Auto in my @MercedesBenz . If the frequent connection drops were not enough, what fresh hell is this ?— Amit Kumar (@ask4amitkumar) August 12, 2021
Started happening recently when you connect without GPS on.
CC: @googlemaps pic.twitter.com/awY25bzSlg