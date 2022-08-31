Mysterious “Driving App Is Running” Error Haunting Android Users

If you run Android and you recently got a notification reading “driving app is running” right after enabling Bluetooth, you certainly aren’t alone.
This is because this mysterious error is now showing up on more and more Android devices, in some cases even after upgrading the device to Android 13.
The notification is displayed after Bluetooth is enabled, and users claim no driving app (or the driving mode that’s available in Android) is actually running on their devices.
In theory, a notification showing up on the device isn’t necessarily the end of the world, though it goes without saying it’s not convenient in any way. However, users claim that once this notification shows up, the touch-to-wake feature of their Android devices is automatically disabled, as it happens when the driving mode is activated.
Oddly enough, users claim they end up with the notification on the screen even if they never paired their mobile devices with a car that has Bluetooth. So in theory, the driving mode is mistakenly activated, triggering the notification and eventually leading to the touch-to-wake feature being turned off.
“There are settings in Android pertaining to this Driving mode thing, and I have all of those settings set to Off, every last one of them. So I don't understand why it is automatically enabling itself. I don't have a car with Bluetooth. This happens anywhere like at home or in the woods, and it happens every single time I enable Bluetooth,” someone explains on the Google forums.
The error isn’t new, and a quick search on Google proves the same notification problem has been around for at least a year. Nobody has found a solution that works every time though, so right now, users have no other option than to wait for the search giant to come up with a fix.
The company, however, is yet to acknowledge the problem, so an ETA for the fix isn’t yet available.
