Mysterious Car Thief Asks for Bitcoin Donation to Pay Their Bills

More on this:

1 The Next Max Verstappen Is Only 4 Years Old and a Car Thief

2 Apple AirPods Help the Police Find Stolen Car Using GPS Tracking

3 Seth Rogen Says Having Your Car Broken Into Is Part of “Living in a Big City”

4 Pity the Fool Who Tried to Steal MMA Fighter Jordan Williams’ Honda Civic

5 Horrible Car Thief Stabs Elderly, Deaf Dog Twice During Carjacking