Mysterious 1970 Plymouth GTX Claims Hemi Heritage, Priced To Match

Introduced in 1966 as a "gentleman's muscle car," the Plymouth GTX topped the Belvedere range for six years. And while it looked like a Road Runner on the outside, it came with premium appointments on the inside. The engine lineup also set it apart, as options included only the high-power 440-cubic-inch (7.2-liter) RB and the 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) Hemi V8s.
But unlike the Belvedere and the Road Runner, which were very popular in the late 1960s and early 1970s, the GTX moved only a little more than 44,000 units in six years. In 1970, one of the best years for U.S. muscle cars, Plymouth rolled out only 7,748 units. And needless to say, not all of them have survived to this day.
And that's exactly what makes this orange GTX a rather intriguing mystery. A seemingly unrestored example (but not necessarily a barn find), this Mopar is currently being offered via Facebook Marketplace for a whopping $100,000. Such a sticker wouldn't be an issue in the case of an all-original Hemi GTX, but is this Plymouth one of those rare and desirable unicorns?
The muscle car is indeed fitted with a Hemi V8, but the ad doesn't provide any info beyond stating that it's a "very rare car." Hemi-powered 1970 GTXs are indeed scarce because Plymouth sold only 71 in the U.S. that year (plus five in Canada). But there's no proof that this Plymouth is an authentic Hemi car and photos of the engine bay show significant modifications. To the extent that the hood needed a massive scoop.
And I honestly don't know what to think about this car. I find it hard to believe that the seller would try to fool anyone into thinking that this is an authentic, one-of-71 Hemi. But it's also strange that he didn't bother listing precious information (although he encourages phone calls for details).
This GTX definitely raises more questions than it answers. Is it an authentic Hemi car that's been upgraded? Perhaps for use at the drag strip? Or is it a 440 with a race-spec V8 under the hood? These are just two questions that won't get proper answers unless you get in touch with the seller. And that's something I highly recommend before checking your bank account to see if you can afford it.
Lack of details aside, this 1970 GTX is a really cool muscle car that appears to run. And based on what's under the hood, it's probably impressively powerful and fast too.
And that's exactly what makes this orange GTX a rather intriguing mystery. A seemingly unrestored example (but not necessarily a barn find), this Mopar is currently being offered via Facebook Marketplace for a whopping $100,000. Such a sticker wouldn't be an issue in the case of an all-original Hemi GTX, but is this Plymouth one of those rare and desirable unicorns?
The muscle car is indeed fitted with a Hemi V8, but the ad doesn't provide any info beyond stating that it's a "very rare car." Hemi-powered 1970 GTXs are indeed scarce because Plymouth sold only 71 in the U.S. that year (plus five in Canada). But there's no proof that this Plymouth is an authentic Hemi car and photos of the engine bay show significant modifications. To the extent that the hood needed a massive scoop.
And I honestly don't know what to think about this car. I find it hard to believe that the seller would try to fool anyone into thinking that this is an authentic, one-of-71 Hemi. But it's also strange that he didn't bother listing precious information (although he encourages phone calls for details).
This GTX definitely raises more questions than it answers. Is it an authentic Hemi car that's been upgraded? Perhaps for use at the drag strip? Or is it a 440 with a race-spec V8 under the hood? These are just two questions that won't get proper answers unless you get in touch with the seller. And that's something I highly recommend before checking your bank account to see if you can afford it.
Lack of details aside, this 1970 GTX is a really cool muscle car that appears to run. And based on what's under the hood, it's probably impressively powerful and fast too.