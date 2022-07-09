Mysterious 1959 Chevrolet Bel Air Parked on a Hill, Found Next to Other Classics

Distinguishing a 1959 Bel Air from a same-year Impala is much harder than you’d be tempted to believe, and this happens for a good reason.
The Impala itself was born in 1958 as the top-of-the-line Bel Air, but Chevrolet decided to promote it to a stand-alone series only a year later. However, the Impala and the Bel Air continued to share most of the looks and underpinning for several more years.
This project right here, however, is a 1959 Bel Air, and as you can easily tell with just a quick glance at the photos in the gallery, it’s a car that has been sitting under the clear sky for way too long.
You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to figure out what this means. The car obviously comes in a rather rough shape, so any interested buyer should expect the typical rust, especially on the floors and in the trunk.
The seller says on Craigslist that this Bel Air has been sitting on a hill, but no further information has been provided to let us know just how long it’s been parked. However, it looks like the Bel Air was abandoned next to several other classics that would require a full overhaul as well.
The Bel Air still seems to come with an engine, but on the other hand, you really shouldn’t expect it to be working. The interior seems to be wrecked as well, and the seats, in particular, look to be in a shape that’s beyond recovery.
However, this doesn’t necessarily make this Bel Air a complete waste of time, as it’s still a good starting point for someone willing to restore a classic Chevy. Unfortunately, a price tag hasn’t been shared, but any interested buyer should just reach out to the seller with an offer, especially if they’re also interested in the other classics sitting next to the Bel Air.
This project right here, however, is a 1959 Bel Air, and as you can easily tell with just a quick glance at the photos in the gallery, it’s a car that has been sitting under the clear sky for way too long.
You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to figure out what this means. The car obviously comes in a rather rough shape, so any interested buyer should expect the typical rust, especially on the floors and in the trunk.
The seller says on Craigslist that this Bel Air has been sitting on a hill, but no further information has been provided to let us know just how long it’s been parked. However, it looks like the Bel Air was abandoned next to several other classics that would require a full overhaul as well.
The Bel Air still seems to come with an engine, but on the other hand, you really shouldn’t expect it to be working. The interior seems to be wrecked as well, and the seats, in particular, look to be in a shape that’s beyond recovery.
However, this doesn’t necessarily make this Bel Air a complete waste of time, as it’s still a good starting point for someone willing to restore a classic Chevy. Unfortunately, a price tag hasn’t been shared, but any interested buyer should just reach out to the seller with an offer, especially if they’re also interested in the other classics sitting next to the Bel Air.