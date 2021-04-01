MyPod Teardrop Camper Covers All the Essentials Despite Its Minimalist Approach

Ladies and gents, this is MyPod. As the name suggests all too clearly, it’s a pod made for you. Actually, it’s a teardrop camper so tiny and light you could probably move it around in your driveway with your bare hands; not that I suggest doing so.
Before delving into the details of this towable, it helps to know who the heck is responsible for such a wonderful device. I happen to be one of the people that needs nothing more than a safe place to sleep, some flint, and a knife for when I'm outdoors; of course, I love these things.
The team responsible for MyPod is Little Guy Trailers, currently a subsidiary brand of Xtreme Outdoors. Not many people know of Little Guy as they’ve only been around since late 2002. They started out in a garage in Elkhart, Indiana, with the production of a prototype 4x8 retro trailer. Consequently, people loved it, and the brand grew to eventually producing up to four vehicles daily.
minimalist camper. To get a feeling for the size of this trinket, an overall length of 11.5 feet (3.5 meters), exterior width of 6 feet (1.83 meters), and height of 5.16 feet (1.57 meters) make up the exterior dimensions (the frame included). Inside, only 37 inches (94 centimeters) of height is available. Considering you’ll be using the MyPod mostly for sleeping and cuddling, do you really need any more room than that?
Standard exterior features include a 100% molded fiberglass body with a protective gravel guard, the chassis, and a storage area found at the front of the Pod. The manufacturer's website also states that this towable is and “ultra-lightweight frame.” With a curb weight of only 760 lbs (344 kg), I’ll believe their statement. Heck, your grandma’s Camry can handle that.
The only other exterior features would be your selection of colors for the outer shell and a roof rack addon. The rack looks like it can be used for bicycles, a pair of skis, snowboards, and even surfboards. Sure, it may not be equipped with a ton of features to give you a feeling of home, but that would defeat the point of going into the wild for a few days.
Two swivel-arm tables offer a place to set down a cup of coffee or book, while an AC unit will be beating straight into your legs. There’s no mention of its power, but as small as the space is, I think even a hand fan should do just fine for cooling. Window shades are provided for privacy, and a three-speed fantastic fan will keep the air fresh.
The newest MyPod was supposed to have hit the ground running in 2020, but everyone knows how that year went, so now, in 2021, these babies hit the production line and are going for an easy $14,500.
Imagine what your life would be like with the MyPod after over a year of travel restrictions. Yeah, let that feeling sink in. Once you’re ready, go to your spouse with that “Honeeeyyy” you do best and figure out the rest.
