MyChevy App Allegedly Spills the Beans on the 2022 GMC Hummer EV’s Range

Are you excited about the all-new 2022 GMC Hummer EV? Well, you should be, considering that it bears the iconic moniker and brings it into the 21st century with battery-electric power.
Whether or not you are into these kinds of rides, it’s hard to ignore its extremely versatile nature, combined with the hairy-chested looks and modern technology gear.
EV enthusiasts likely know the specs of the all-quiet Hummer by heart, but what they don’t know is the range, because it has yet to be disclosed by the EPA. However, a preliminary answer appears to come from the HummerChat forum, as a user claims to have accidentally discovered it.
Having updated the MyChevrolet app, he saw three GM vehicles listed there: the 2022 Bolt EV, 2022 Bolt EUV, and 2022 Hummer EV, with the latter topping the chart. A screenshot shared online reveals the alleged autonomy with the battery fully charged next to its name, which is 334 miles (538 km) apparently.
Now, it is impossible to tell at this point whether it is the official EPA rating that has yet to be announced or a simple estimate made by the automotive giant. Still, if we were to speculate, we’d lean toward the latter, as it definitely falls in line with the promised range of 250+ and 350+ (402-563 km) miles at the vehicle's official unveiling in 2020.
Understood to weigh more than 9,000 pounds (~4,100 kg), the 2022 GMC Hummer EV is a very big boy, to say the least. However, in its most agile form, it is surprisingly fast, with the 0 to 60 mph (0-96 kph) sprint said to take only 3 seconds. The Edition 1, which is the first variant to be shipped to customers, has a tri-motor setup with no less than 1,000 horsepower and a jaw-dropping 11,500 lb-ft (15,592 Nm) of torque combined.
