$80 Hot Wheels Optimus Prime Will Sell Like Hot Cakes

I've met a lot of kids lately who have zero interest in reading books or watching movies. They prefer spending hours on end watching short clips on various Social Media apps, and I find that to be rather sad.
Maybe I'm just experiencing the generation gap. I'm sure that adults frowned upon my interest in video games when I was growing up. But I learned a lot from them, all while still reading and watching meaningful movies. But I can't help but feel that most of the content kids (and some adults, too) are consuming today is just melting their brain cells one by one.
Kids in 2024 seem to have a huge lack of imagination (not all of them), and we need to take action to help them grow as individuals. I plan on starting a small cinema project in the village I currently live in, as none of these young boys and girls have ever seen epic movies like Star Wars, Lord of the Rings, or any of the good old Disney productions.
Once I get all the documentation sorted, I plan to show them the original Transformers series and maybe some of Michael Bay's films. I'll leave that up to them. Transformers is one of the highest-grossing media franchises, having racked in over $25 billion in revenue in the past 40 years. It encompasses not just movies but also video games, comic books, and toys.
Mattel recently revealed a tiny replica of a Bumblebee, a yellow VW Bug. I didn't think much of it at first, but now I understand it was a sign of what would come. I recently discussed the Daniel Arsham project, with the eroded Porsche Safari and Ford Mustang. And I was eager to see a new direction for the Mattel Creations Collaboratory series.
And it's already here, as the El Segundo-based diecast manufacturer is teaming up with Hasbro for the release of one the most iconic characters in pop culture history. He is the leader of the Autobots and the main hero in the fight against the Decepticons. And many Transformers fans will be happy to see that it replicates the Generation 1 Optimus Prime.
Peter Cullen's voice always sends shivers down my spine, and he's one of the reasons why I considered a career in doing voiceovers. "My name is Optimus Prime." This special Hot Wheels release would not have been complete if it didn't have transforming capabilities. So it's fantastic to see that you can turn your heavy-duty truck cab into a towering robot, complete with attachable hands and an ion blaster.
Given the 1/64th scale, this version of Optimus is quite tiny at 3.5 inches tall. But even so, the cost has shocked quite a few community members. At $80, it's even more expensive than the Daniel Arsham collabo. But then again, I imagine licensing fees for this kind of product are quite high. This new collection goes live on May 21 at 9 AM PT.
And you should know that you'll only have to be patient for a month or so, as it ships on or before June 28, 2024. Some people are trying to sell it for almost $300 on eBay, and you should avoid spending that much on this item. If my instincts serve me right, we'll probably see a tiny replica of Megatron soon enough. And I wouldn't be surprised if Mattel also plans to release a Transformers-exclusive Pop Culture set. "Autobots, roll out!"
