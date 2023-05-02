My, Mercedes-AMG SL 63, That's One Ugly Smile You've Got There

Mercedes gave us a new generation SL one and a half years ago. It was developed exclusively by the Affalterbach brand, namely AMG. It features a soft top instead of a solid metal roof and has a 2+2 seating layout in a premiere, though the rear seats are more suitable for kids.
Looking like an SL from the near future, it uses the same construction as the upcoming Mercedes-AMG GT, and it's equipped with clever suspension, rear-axle steering, and the usual bits and bobs. It features a front-engine and rear- or all-wheel drive construction, and it's offered in several configurations, with a V8 powering the 55 and 63 and a 2.0-liter four-pot with EQ Boost found on the 43.
The SL 63 is the current range-topper of the series until the plug-in hybrid variant launches supposedly with well over 800 horses. It packs the brand's ubiquitous 4.0-liter bi-turbo engine, making 577 hp (585 ps/430 kW). The torque stands at 590 lb-ft (800 Nm), allowing it to sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.6 seconds and a 196 mph (315 kph) top speed. A nine-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission delivers the output and thrust to the standard 4Matic all-wheel drive system.
For a brand-new SL 63, Mercedes-AMG is asking at least $178,100 in the US, excluding destination. That's a lot of money, although it's more affordable than one of its biggest rivals in the segment, the Porsche 911 Turbo, which starts at $210,000, and uses a 572-hp engine. With the Sport Chrono Package, the Porsche needs just 2.8 seconds to hit 60 mph (97 kph) from a standstill.
If you know where to look, then you could land a used Mercedes-AMG SL 63 for a bit less. And if you're not afraid of elbow grease, you could opt for the pictured roadster. A 2022 model, it has seen better days. It is located in Palm Beach, Florida, and a severe collision left the front end almost unrecognizable. The iaai listing here claims that it is rebuildable, though you will need to spend a small fortune to return it from the dead.
Depending on how much it ends up going for, this SL 63 could be a steal, and at the time of writing, the highest bid was $3,700. Mind you, it will go for a higher amount. The listing claims the estimated repair cost is over $92,000, and the car is valued at $186,142. Does it look like a quick flip to you after restoring it to its original shine? And if so, would you dare take on such a big project if the budget allowed it? Let us know what you think about this crashed punchy model by dropping a line below.
