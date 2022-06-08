MX vs ATV Legends First Trailer Shows Off Bikes, ATVs and a Lot of Dirt

The next game in the MX vs ATV franchise is less than a month away, but the first trailer showing gameplay footage has just dropped. Advertised as a “meaningful step forward in motorsport gaming,” not just another entry in the beloved series, MX vs ATV Legends promises new massive open world environments and a brand-new career mode, where player’s choices may lead to different paths, sponsorship opportunities and special invitation events.
It's definitely not something that hasn’t been done before in the racing game genre, but it’s rather new for the MX vs ATV series, so players have something extra to look forward too. The first trailer for MX vs ATV Legends offers a first look at the bikes, whips, jumps, ATVs, ruts, gear, tight turns and dirt that players will get their hands on later this month when the game is set to release.
Among the new open world environments included in the upcoming game, developer Rainbow Studios mentioned the California Coastline. We also know that MX vs ATV Legends will feature support for 2-player split-screen and 16-player online mode with squad-based gameplay.
Additionally, the game introduces a new Trails mode for action-packed outdoor racing, which should provide extra-challenging for veterans of the series, but surprisingly fun at the same time. The folks at Rainbow Studios also revealed that the game will feature a new, more refined physics system that will allow players to ride with higher precision.
We’re pretty sure MX vs ATV Legends will be getting a few more trailers in the next couple of weeks, but if you want to remain spoiler-free, keep in mind that the game is set for launch on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on June 28. MX vs ATV Legends is already available for pre-order via Microsoft and PlayStation stores, but if you’d rather play it on PC, you can wishlist the game on Steam.
