autoevolution

MV Agusta Superveloce 800 Wins Villa D’Este, 2020 Production Model Confirmed

29 May 2019, 9:12 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Moto
Last weekend, Italy’s Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este crowned its best machines in several categories. In the concept bikes class the winner was the MV Agusta Superveloce 800, an Italian build that previews a production bike that will become available next year.
16 photos
MV Agusta Superveloce 800MV Agusta Superveloce 800MV Agusta Superveloce 800MV Agusta Superveloce 800MV Agusta Superveloce 800MV Agusta Superveloce 800MV Agusta Superveloce 800MV Agusta Superveloce 800MV Agusta Superveloce 800MV Agusta Superveloce 800MV Agusta Superveloce 800MV Agusta Superveloce 800MV Agusta Superveloce 800MV Agusta Superveloce 800MV Agusta Superveloce 800
Speaking after the bike’s coronation at the event in Italy, MV Augusta officials said that the “MV Agusta Superveloce 800 anticipates the model that will be produced in series within the initial months of 2020.” The announcement was doubled by a series of hot Instagram posts captioned “We feed your desire. The MV Agusta Superveloce. Coming 2020.”

The company plans the new bike as something not seen before, saying it will be one of the most original in their history.

First shown in 2018 at the EICMA event, the concept bike was initially supposed to enter production by the end of this year. Technically, the 800 remains a mystery largely, as not many details about it were released.

What is know is the fact that the bike is based on the 2018 F3 800. That bike uses a three-cylinder inline engine good for 148 hp and 65 ft/lbs of torque. Word in the industry is that most of the new bike’s components, including chassis and suspension, will largely offer the same performances as in the F3.

Visually, the concept stays within the boundaries set by the bike makers design language, with elements that are supposed to be flashbacks to the 1970s. Carbon fiber for the fairing and plexiglass for the windscreen and the headlight unit are some of the materials that will be used.

As per MV Agusta, the design of the tail fairing’s sub-frame will allow quick transformation from a single- to a two-seater to fill the most varied of needs.

More details about the production version of the MV Agusta Superveloce 800 are likely to be released in the coming months.
2020 MV Agusta Superveloce 800 MV Agusta Superveloce 800 MV Agusta concept bike SuperVeloce
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How the Aston Martin Aeroblade Works The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
MV AGUSTA models:
MV AGUSTA TURISMO VELOCE 800 LUSSOMV AGUSTA TURISMO VELOCE 800 LUSSOMV AGUSTA TURISMO VELOCE 800MV AGUSTA TURISMO VELOCE 800MV AGUSTA RIVALE 800MV AGUSTA RIVALE 800MV AGUSTA DRAGSTER RR LH44MV AGUSTA DRAGSTER RR LH44MV AGUSTA DRAGSTER 800MV AGUSTA DRAGSTER 800All MV AGUSTA models  
 
 