MV Agusta Superveloce 800 Wins Villa D’Este, 2020 Production Model Confirmed

Last weekend, Italy’s Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este crowned its best machines in several categories. In the concept bikes class the winner was the MV Agusta Superveloce 800, an Italian build that previews a production bike that will become available next year. 16 photos



The company plans the new bike as something not seen before, saying it will be one of the most original in their history.



First shown in 2018 at the EICMA event, the concept bike was initially supposed to enter production by the end of this year. Technically, the 800 remains a mystery largely, as not many details about it were released.



What is know is the fact that the bike is based on the 2018



Visually, the concept stays within the boundaries set by the bike makers design language, with elements that are supposed to be flashbacks to the 1970s. Carbon fiber for the fairing and plexiglass for the windscreen and the headlight unit are some of the materials that will be used.



As per MV Agusta, the design of the tail fairing’s sub-frame will allow quick transformation from a single- to a two-seater to fill the most varied of needs.



More details about the production version of the MV Agusta Superveloce 800 are likely to be released in the coming months. Speaking after the bike's coronation at the event in Italy, MV Augusta officials said that the "MV Agusta Superveloce 800 anticipates the model that will be produced in series within the initial months of 2020." The announcement was doubled by a series of hot Instagram posts captioned "We feed your desire. The MV Agusta Superveloce. Coming 2020."