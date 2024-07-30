Mustang GT Drags Nissan Z Nismo, and It's a Very Bad Day for American Horsepower

‘There’s no replacement for displacement,’ goes the famous motoring mantra, a piston creed for the United States of Speed. Equally renowned, ‘Aerodynamics are for people who can’t build engines,’ by Enzo Ferrari himself, puts the credit for a win on reciprocating pistons' prowess. And then, the Japanese entered the game and proved everyone wrong.
It’s in one of the ‘Fast and Furious’ movies where the famous line ‘Muscle beats import every time’ preached American supremacy over JDMs. Still, the reality is that the cars from the far side of the Pacific (as seen from Hollywood) are no joke. And they don’t believe in cubic inches inflation nor abide by the ‘engines alone make cars go fast’ anathema.
Don’t take my word for it – play the video below, shot on location by Sam Z. Xhepaj, the video creator going under the YouTube alias of Sam CarLegion. It’s exactly the scenario hinted at in the first paragraphs – a Ford Mustang GT going head-to-head against a Nissan Z Nismo. Naturally aspirated American V8 versus forced induction V6, five-liter against three-liter, iconic pony crossing horsepower with emblematic Japanese.
The 2024 Mustang GT is powered by a 5.0-liter V8 (305 cubic inches, for old times’ sake) that puts out 486 hp and 418 lb-ft (493 PS, 567 Nm) for the ten-speed automatic gearbox to handle and get to the rear wheels. The legendary pony car weighs in at just under 4,000 lbs. (nearly 1.8 tons), putting it above its Nissan rival in all major aspects, bar price.
At 3,700 lb (a little under 1.7 tons), the Nissan sports a power-to-weight ratio of exactly 250 bhp/ton. Even with the slimmer profile, the Z Nismo is outgunned by the Mustang’s 271.5-bhp/ton rating. On paper, the Ford emblem has the right to pose as the undisputed victor in a quarter-mile race against the Z Nismo, either from a standing start or a roll.
And yet, the reality of things is that the Mustang is bludgeoned four times out of four, with each race proving just how methodically accurate the Japanese build their cars, especially the performance variants. While the rolling start rounds leave nothing to the imagination, with the twin-turbo acceleration of the Nismo pulling ahead of the GT like the Ford is standing still, the drag races are pure massacre.
The three-liter twin-turbo V6 in the Nissan is a fast motor, pulling the rear-wheel-driven car from zero to sixty in 3.9 seconds (one-tenth quicker than the Ford Mustang GT). Just to give you a reference point, an all-wheel-drive 1,600-hp hypercar, the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport, scored a 2.77-second zero-to-sixty a few days ago, also on an unprepared surface.
The Z Nismo has two fewer cylinders (but also two extra air-compressing turbines), two liters of displacement less (the V6 is 3.0 liters or 183 cubic inches), and 66 horsepower and 34 lb-ft under the American opponent. It also has one less range in the gearbox (just nine forward speeds). With a total of 420 hp and 384 lb-ft (425 PS, 521 Nm), the Asian sportscar tries its best to make up with bodyweight for what it lacks in punching power.
The Ford is slow to get going and rev up – at least, it’s not nearly as efficient as the underpowered Nissan. The Mustang achieves a personal best of 12.6 seconds in the 1,320-foot standing-start sprint, three-tenths above the 12.3 Japanese sportscar.
