Mustang EcoBoost Undergoes Heart Transplant, Dominic Toretto Would Approve of the Build

Thus, inspired by those living Down Under who are into this kind of stuff, one American decided to heavily modify a Ford Mustang for rubber-burning purposes. Mind you, it’s not a cheaper, older iteration, but the S550, which has been around since 2014, and will be replaced by the seventh generation, presumably next year , as we recently found out.Still, instead of getting the GT, which uses a naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 engine, the man behind the project, who filmed everything and shared the edited footage online, bought the EcoBoost. In case you forgot, that is the four-banger variant of the pony car, which packs a 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine with forced induction. And it was this one that was taken out, because a big block lump, with a more-than-generous supercharger, needed to be installed.The new engine came from a Chevy truck, and since the bowtie brand’s power units aren’t exactly easy to stuff under the hoods of Fords, a lot of work was required before they could finally fire up this beast. Nothing worked at first, obviously, but after a lot of blood, sweat, and tears, it finally came back to life, because hard work does pay off.So, with the hardest thing dealt with, this one-off Mustang, estimated to have in the region of 1,500 horsepower on tap, left the garage to do a burnout, yet it only chewed through its tires for a few brief moments before… actually, we will end it right here, because the video is worth watching. After all, when was the last time you’ve seen such a beast?