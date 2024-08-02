Mustang Dark Horse, Big Block 632 Camaro, Silverado 1500, Discounted in the Crew Motorfest

18 photos Photo: Ubisoft

Last week, Ubisoft developer Ivory Tower left many Motorfest players a bit disappointed regarding the discounted bundles, which only featured bikes. Cool as they are, people are more excited when 4-wheeled vehicles are on offer. And oh boy, does this week make up for the last one with some amazing all-American custom cars, including a Wacky Races-looking hot rod. Not to mention the Ford Mustang Dark Horse and its vanity items. However, there is a catch regarding the muscle car.