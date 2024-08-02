Mustang Dark Horse, Big Block 632 Camaro, Silverado 1500, Discounted in the Crew Motorfest

Last week, Ubisoft developer Ivory Tower left many Motorfest players a bit disappointed regarding the discounted bundles, which only featured bikes. Cool as they are, people are more excited when 4-wheeled vehicles are on offer. And oh boy, does this week make up for the last one with some amazing all-American custom cars, including a Wacky Races-looking hot rod. Not to mention the Ford Mustang Dark Horse and its vanity items. However, there is a catch regarding the muscle car.
First, we have the "American Custom Showreel Bundle" featuring three exciting Street Cars: the 1988 Hoonigan Chevrolet Big Block 632 Camaro, the 1930 Proto HuP One Hotrod A1 - Burning Wheels Edition, and the 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500.
The bundle is currently at a 20% discount and costs 349,999 in-game Bucks or 49,999 Crew Credits, down from 437,500 Bucks or 62,500 CC. At the time of writing, there are only four days left on the discount clock, so if it tickles your fancy, you have to hurry up a bit.
The Hoonigan '88 632 Camaro is a marvel of a beast. It's powered by the amazing Chevrolet Performance ZZ632/1000 Big Block crate engine, which can output a whopping 1,004 peak horsepower at 6,600 RPM and 876 lb-ft or 1,187 Nm of peak torque at 5,600 revolutions per minute. GM Performance calls it "Chevrolet's Biggest, Baddest Big-Block Ever!" and while usually it's priced at around $42,000, it's now closer to $33k.
Speaking of impressive vehicles, the HuP One Hot Rod Street Car can deliver 400 horsepower while only weighing 2,756 lbs. or 1,250 kilograms. With a 0 to 60 mph acceleration speed of 3.9 seconds, this American hound from hell can hit a top speed of 167 mph or 270 kph. There are three more variants, but this one is the most powerful by far.
Its rear-wheel drive system puts 302 horsepower and 305 lb-ft (413 Nm) of torque on the ground. Pushing 4,925 lbs. or 2,234 kilograms, this beast isn't meant for speed and hits the 60-mph mark after 9.5 seconds while maxing out at 99 mph or 159 kilometers per hour.
Lastly, the Custom Bundle contains the elusive 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse. Powered by the 4th-gen 5.0-liter Coyote V8 powerplant, this thing generates 500 horsepower with 418 lb-ft of torque (567 Nm) at the rear wheels. The dark pony can reach 60 mph from a standstill in 4.1 seconds and complete the quarter mile in 12.5 seconds at 115 mph or 185 kph while maxing out at 166 mph or 267 kilometers per hour.
The Dark Horse replaced Mach 1 as the top-level trim and has an MSRP of $63,280, but the Premium edition starts at $68,275. It's much cheaper in the game, but unfortunately, the catch is that you still have to dish out real-life money for the bundle. It's currently 30% off at 85,400 Crew Credits, down from 122,000 CC. It also includes three vanity items: the Colorized Ribbon Tire, Blue Underglow, and Black Window Tint.
If these aren't what you were looking for, then maybe take a quick look at the ultra-expensive Elite Bundle. It contains the 710-hp 2021 Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign and the 2,038-hp Hyperion XP-1 Warp Drive. This one costs a mind-shattering 2,380,000 Bucks or 340,000 Crew Credits.
Lastly, the supercharged 2010 Chevy Silverado 1500 looks sick in the best way possible. Huge and menacing, this pickup easily carries a GM 4.8-liter (293 ci) V8 Vortec L20 Engine, part of the fourth-gen small-block family.
