"Musolvo Volvtang" Digitally Combines a Ford Mustang and a Volvo XC60

It’s hard to imagine the styling of a Ford Mustang can ever be mixed with a 2017 Volvo XC60, but if you ever wondered how such a weird combo looks like, the rendering we have here should serve as the living proof that such a thing shouldn’t exist.
Created by Instagram designer Andras Veres, this digital face swap is as awkward as it is unexpected, mainly because the artist who penned it wonders if this is actually a better design for the Mach-E.
Well, it’s not, and the Mustang front fascia looks rather strange on a Volvo, despite all the improvements the Swedish carmaker has introduced lately on the XC60.
For example, the 2022 model, which is projected to enter production in May this year, comes with a redesigned grille and front bumpers, new colors and wheel options, all supposed to make it feel a bit more modern. And at some level, more muscular, though it can’t by any means reach the point where it’s worth the Mustang treatment.
But on the XC60, the magic is still what’s happening inside, where Volvo is still betting big on latest-generation technology to provide a more comfortable and safer driving experience.
For instance, the new XC60 now runs on Android power, so it comes with Google apps pre-loaded. In other words, services like Google Maps are now available by default in the car, so the navigation system should always be up-to-date and provide more accurate information based on Google information directly.
In terms of looks, it’s pretty clear the Mustang is a totally different beast from an XC60, so if anything, let’s just say this rendering is, well, unique, and that’s pretty much it. For the hardcore Mustang fan, it can very well be yet another blasphemy (remember the Mach-E?), so at some level, it’s actually better that a "Musolvo Volvtang," as we baptized it, has zero chances to ever see the daylight.
