Musk Drops New Hint That HW3 Is Soon To Become Obsolete, AI5 Computer Due in 18 Months

Photo: Tesla, @greentheonly via X

Tesla is transitioning FSD development and testing from the HW3-centric system to one with Hardware 4 vehicles front and center. Elon Musk confirmed that AI5, the next iteration of Tesla's Autopilot computer, will start volume production in 2026. He also talked about the effort to optimize the FSD code to run on HW3 vehicles, which is another hint that older hardware is no longer a priority.