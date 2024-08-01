Musk Drops New Hint That HW3 Is Soon To Become Obsolete, AI5 Computer Due in 18 Months

Tesla is transitioning FSD development and testing from the HW3-centric system to one with Hardware 4 vehicles front and center. Elon Musk confirmed that AI5, the next iteration of Tesla's Autopilot computer, will start volume production in 2026. He also talked about the effort to optimize the FSD code to run on HW3 vehicles, which is another hint that older hardware is no longer a priority.
Although Tesla started deliveries of the first Hardware 4 vehicles in January 2023 with the refreshed Model S/X, the Full Self-Driving capability wasn't offered until September 2023. Even today, vehicles equipped with Hardware 4 Autopilot computers offer similar FSD performance as their HW3 counterparts. This has a simple explanation: Tesla continues to model its software using HW3 data, and HW4 vehicles basically run HW3 in emulation mode.
This choice was made because Tesla lacked sufficient processing power to process HW4 data directly. Hardware 4 includes higher-resolution cameras, and Tesla had to downsize the images so they could run on the same neural network models designed for Hardware 3 vehicles. This should change when the new data center Tesla is building at Giga Texas is complete, as Elon Musk announced during Investor Day in June. The same event broke the news of Tesla's next hardware iteration, which Musk called AI5.
Tesla AI5 Autopilot computer would allow a five times increase in parameter count. In other words, future iterations of the FSD software would analyze a lot more aspects of every driving scenario. Given the computing power required, current Autopilot computers would run into bottlenecks. This means that Tesla will soon have to optimize FSD development for AI5 hardware unless it decides to use the same strategy as before, running HW4 in emulation mode on AI5 hardware.
Even today, it's not practical for Tesla to optimize FSD code for all various hardware versions installed in its vehicles. Although the Hardware 3 install base is still dominant, Tesla has already begun to prioritize HW4 vehicles. This has been confirmed as the FSD V12.5.1 rolled out to Hardware 4 vehicles first. Elon Musk explained that optimizing code to run on HW3 takes considerable effort. This will lead to at least 10 days of delays for HW3 vehicles and puts another big question mark on HW3's viability going forward.
Tesla will undoubtedly try to avoid fragmentation, which is why HW3 will lose support in the future. The best existing owners can hope is that Tesla will continue offering updates, albeit at a much slower rate. These updates will likely not include the latest and greatest in vehicle autonomy, as new features might require hardware-specific support. Although the cutout moment might still be far into the future, it won't be that far.
Elon Musk tried to comfort HW3 owners, saying that AI5 would take another 18 months to reach volume production. If the past is any indication, we should realistically expect Tesla to offer FSD support on new hardware toward the end of 2026, with code optimized for it in the second half of 2027. HW3 will likely become obsolete at that point, and existing owners will be locked out of cutting-edge FSD features.
It takes considerable software effort to optimize the code enough to run on HW3. It also needs to be validated separately.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 29, 2024
Estimated rollout is about 10 days.
AI5 is ~18 months away from high volume production— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 31, 2024