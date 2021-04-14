SpaceX Falcon Heavy to Launch Mission to the Moon in 2023

Musician Grimes Is Ready for Space Travel With Full Back “Alien Scar” Tattoo

You know you’re ready for space tourism and whatever dangers might lie ahead when your back is already scarred by aliens. 1 photo



Shortly before declaring she was “ready to die with the red dirt of Mars beneath my feet,” while striking a pose at the SpaceX base in Texas,



Available below is a shot of the tattoo, which looks like apparently meaningless swirls. It was done entirely in white ink, meaning it will resemble scarring once it heals. Grimes herself calls it “beautiful alien scars,” though the internet is more of the opinion that it resembles either jellyfish scarring or the scribbles of a toddler armed with a felt-tip pen and imagination galore.



Artist Nusi Quero took part in the design process for the piece, and he explains that it was partly computer-generated, partly hand-drawn. It was also done in one go, and it was “such a beautiful experience and talisman [for Grimes’] world. Electric energy is abuzz.”



Neither the tattoo artist nor Grimes says anything about the possible scenario that would result in the scars. But you know it’s real love when your girl prepares for



View this post on Instagram A post shared by ??????????????????????????? (@grimes)



The procedural point advection simulation over Tweakz design. I loved the fluid process on this like the whole thing happened in like 3-4 hours. Amazing to participate in and witness. 2/3 pic.twitter.com/A1fLKlqmKv — NusiQuero (@nusi_quero) April 12, 2021