Museum-Quality 1982 Honda CBX Is Truly Majestic, Has More Miles Than You'd Expect

The mesmerizing soundtrack of its inline-six is often compared to the tunes sung by a high-revving F1 car.
Hailing from the model’s final year of production, this 1982 Honda CBX was recently blessed with an all-inclusive service by its current (and soon-to-be previous) owner. During the refurbishment, the motorcycle’s Keihin carbs and disc brakes were subjected to a revitalizing makeover, while its camshaft chain tension and valves have been appropriately adjusted to keep everything in tune.
Moreover, Honda’s classic six-cylinder juggernaut received a new drive chain, replacement steering head bearings and Shinko Tour Master tires, as well as youthful oil and fuel lines. Fresh throttle and choke cables also make an appearance, joined by a top-grade voltage regulator and an aftermarket air filter. With that being said, let’s have a brief gander at the Japanese sport-tourer's fundamentals.
Its asphalt-fracturing power is the product of an air-cooled DOHC inline-six mill, housing four valves per cylinder head, a displacement of 1,047cc and six individual 28 mm (1.1-inch) carburetors. When prompted, the engine is capable of unleashing 98 hp at 9,000 rpm and 63 pound-feet (85 Nm) of twist at around 7,500 revs. This oomph is channeled to the rear hoop through a five-speed transmission.
As soon as the force makes contact with the ground, it has the potential to catapult the CBX from zero to 60 mph (0-100 kph) in no more than 4.6 seconds. Once that’s done, the ‘82 MY gemstone will continue accelerating until it reaches a top speed of 135 mph (217 kph). Lastly, its dry weight is rated at 545 pounds (247 kg).
Now, we’ll wrap this up by saying that Honda’s marvel on the block with 35k miles (56,000 km) under its belt. The online auction will be open on Bring a Trailer until June 20, which means you’ve still got plenty of time to place your bids if you’re interested! Even though you’d only need about seven grand to become the top bidder, we doubt this sum will be enough to satisfy the reserve.
Moreover, Honda’s classic six-cylinder juggernaut received a new drive chain, replacement steering head bearings and Shinko Tour Master tires, as well as youthful oil and fuel lines. Fresh throttle and choke cables also make an appearance, joined by a top-grade voltage regulator and an aftermarket air filter. With that being said, let’s have a brief gander at the Japanese sport-tourer's fundamentals.
Its asphalt-fracturing power is the product of an air-cooled DOHC inline-six mill, housing four valves per cylinder head, a displacement of 1,047cc and six individual 28 mm (1.1-inch) carburetors. When prompted, the engine is capable of unleashing 98 hp at 9,000 rpm and 63 pound-feet (85 Nm) of twist at around 7,500 revs. This oomph is channeled to the rear hoop through a five-speed transmission.
As soon as the force makes contact with the ground, it has the potential to catapult the CBX from zero to 60 mph (0-100 kph) in no more than 4.6 seconds. Once that’s done, the ‘82 MY gemstone will continue accelerating until it reaches a top speed of 135 mph (217 kph). Lastly, its dry weight is rated at 545 pounds (247 kg).
Now, we’ll wrap this up by saying that Honda’s marvel on the block with 35k miles (56,000 km) under its belt. The online auction will be open on Bring a Trailer until June 20, which means you’ve still got plenty of time to place your bids if you’re interested! Even though you’d only need about seven grand to become the top bidder, we doubt this sum will be enough to satisfy the reserve.