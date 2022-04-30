Museum-Grade 1979 Honda CBX1000 Is Less Than 3K Miles Away From Its Factory Crate

Its pristine looks might lead you to believe that it must’ve been restored at some point in the past, but that’s not the case.
Although it was produced well over four decades ago, the 1979 Honda CBX1000 shown above is just a few corroded fasteners away from mint condition. Moreover, a quick gander at the creature’s analog counter will reveal that it has only been ridden for approximately 2,900 miles (4,700 km) over the years.
Honda’s classic brute was recently blessed with a carburetor overhaul, modern spark plugs and an aftermarket battery. Prior to the current owner’s acquisition, its OEM exhaust pipes were ditched to make room for six-into-one Moto GPWerks plumbing made of stainless-steel.
The CBX1000 is pushed forward by an air-cooled DOHC inline-six colossus with 24 valves, Keihin carburetion hardware and a hulking displacement of 1,047cc. A five-speed transmission connects the engine to the bike’s rear alloy Comstar hoop by means of a drive chain. In the neighborhood of 9,000 revs per minute, the four-stroke mill is able to spawn as much as 105 hp at the crankshaft.
Moving lower down the rpm range, we’ll be seeing its torque output digits plateau at 52 pound-feet (71 Nm). As soon as it makes contact with the asphalt, this force enables the CBX to hit 60 mph (96 kph) from a standstill in a very respectable 4.6 ticks of the stopwatch.
Eventually, it will achieve a top speed of 135 mph (217 kph). Stopping power is drawn from dual 276 mm (10.9 inches) brake rotors up front and a single 296 mm (11.7 inches) disc down south, while suspension duties get taken care of by 35 mm (1.4 inches) telescopic forks and twin preload-adjustable shock absorbers.
Now then, we’ll have you know this ‘79 MY artifact is going under the hammer on Bring a Trailer, so the next person to enjoy it could be you! If that sounds like an intriguing prospect, then we encourage you to get in on the action sooner rather than later, because the online auction will end on Wednesday, May 4.
