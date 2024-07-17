Muscular 2026 Audi RS 7 Avant Looks Like the BMW M5 Touring's Worst Nightmare

With the introduction of the new generation A5, which replaces the old A4 B9, Audi can now focus more on other upcoming models, like its larger sibling, the A7. The latter will succeed the current A6 family, launching in three body styles: Sedan, Avant (station wagon), and Allroad (jacked-up estate).
We've already seen all three, and we're disappointed that the regular model is no longer a liftback (Sportback), as it has gone down the four-door route. That's understandable, given that it doesn't succeed the current A7 but the outgoing A6.
Those with an adventurous spirit who don't fancy crossovers and SUVs can pick the upcoming A7 Allroad Quattro, and deep-pocketed driving enthusiasts who have a soft spot for fast wagons will be glad to know that the RS 7 Avant will join them, taking on the upcoming BMW M5 Touring.
Audi Sport's all-new (and first-ever in name) RS 7 Avant was spotted in the open about a month ago, and more recently, it has returned to the scoop arena in a new set of spy shots. The model was snapped driving on the roads near the Nurburgring in Germany and then hitting the famous racetrack for a few flying laps.
If you look further up, you will also see that the hood is smaller. The executive super estate has bulging front and rear fenders, sporty side skirts, discreet door handles, and a cleaner rear bumper and diffuser combo. A thin light strip links the taillamps together, and the tailgate likely retains the RS emblem, with the Audi logo probably sitting above the light strip. You can also see the RS-signature dual oval exhaust pipes sticking out from the cutouts in the diffuser.
You'll probably confuse it with the current RS 6 Avant when looking at its profile, as the front and rear overhangs are about the same length. The roofline (with discreet roof rails) is also similar. But make no mistake, the upcoming RS 7 Avant is a brand-new vehicle. The prototypes do not feature a visible charging port or the mandatory hybrid stickers. Thus, it might retain the current RS 6's engine.
The latter enjoys 627 pound-foot (850 Nm) of torque and 621 horsepower (630 ps/463 kW) from its twin-turbocharged V8 with a 4.0L displacement. The 2024 model's spec sheet reveals a 155 mph (250 kph) top speed and 3.3s from 0 to sixty mph (0 to 97 kph). The outgoing RS 6 Avant features an 8sp Tiptronic transmission and quattro AWD, and starts at $125,800.
Word on the street is that Audi Sport will introduce the RS 7 Avant sometime next year, and by the time it gets approved for our market, it will likely be a 2026 model year. Thus, the four-ring car manufacturer still has plenty of time to bring the current RS 6 Avant into the 2025 model year with a few fresh touches and maybe a special edition to act as the swansong of the series. But don't mind us; we're just daydreaming at this point, as we've always been fans of fast wagons, and Audi certainly makes some of the best in the car game.
We hope the upcoming RS 7 Avant is just as good to drive as it is to look at, and we should find out more about it as the testing and fine-tuning phase advances. Audi will probably gradually remove the camouflage of its testers, especially after the regular A7 family debuts, and we'd certainly like to see some leaked images of the all-new RS 7 Avant. We'll also do with official sketches and patent pictures, as we want to know what's going on beneath all that trippy camouflage.
So, do you think this model will indeed give BMW's M5 Touring (also coming to America) a headache?
Fans of the four-ring brand's fast rides will be delighted to know that the upcoming Audi RS 7 Avant is still a widebody beast. In fact, from certain angles, it makes the BMW M5 Touring look rather soft. It has slimmer headlamps compared to its predecessor, a pointier nose with a slightly smaller grille positioned further down that doesn't leave room for the central intake in the redesigned bumper, and side vents.
As for the production version of the all-new RS 7 Avant, it will reportedly use a plug-in hybrid V8. It could be a powertrain sourced from other similar models in the VW Group's portfolio, and reports speak of over 700 horsepower (710 ps/522 kW) combined. By comparison, the BMW M5 Touring has a total of 717 hp (727 ps/535 kW) and 738 pound-feet (1,000 Nm) of torque from its electrified 4.4L twin-turbo V8. The 0-60 mph is unknown, as BMW hasn't unveiled it yet, but the new M5 Sedan does it in 3.4 seconds, which is a bit more than its predecessor.
