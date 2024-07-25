Muscle Car Collector Finds 1969 Mustang Mach 1 in a Field, Bad News Under the Hood

The Mach 1 was an instant hit for Ford, and its popularity was so impressive that the Mustang GT rapidly became redundant.
The early sales numbers are living proof. Ford sold close to 72,500 Mach 1 fastbacks, while the Mustang GT was ordered by only 5,396 customers.
Buyers who wanted a Mach 1 had to prepare at least $3,122, albeit the final price significantly increased as they added more options.
The 1969 Mustang in these photos claims to be a genuine Mach 1 – the owner says the 02 tag in the VIN is a Mach 1 indication, but it could actually mean a regular fastback, a Mach 1, or a fastback Boss; I wish they shared a photo with the door plate, as the 63C code is the clearest sign we deal with a genuine Mach 1.
eBay seller mustangmasters428 says they are a muscle car collector, and they found this alleged Mach 1 in a field. The car had already been sitting for 20 years, so they took it home, "added a few pieces, and got it back on its feet."
As anyone can determine by looking at the photos, the Mach 1 requires a complete overhaul, including essential metal work. The floors will need particular attention, and the owner says patches and possibly new panels will resolve the rust invasion under the car.
The interior is still in place, but it's rough, and I doubt anyone would be able to restore it without many replacement parts. Certainly, it's good news that the Mach 1 still has the original cabin, but its rough shape makes a potential refresh nearly impossible.
The engine under the hood brings bad news. The car rolled off the assembly lines with a 351 Windsor two-barrel unit, and the engine unit is still in the car. However, it no longer starts and runs, and the owner says a rebuild will probably be required. The automatic transmission will also need some attention, so the car needs essential work in all the key places.
A 1969 Mach 1 isn't exactly rare (especially considering the production numbers I told you about earlier), but it's more difficult to find a solid project that doesn't cost a fortune. However, the best part is that the seller, who collected cars for decades, has the most missing parts, so they say they can make a package and include everything you need to get this Mach 1 back in action.
If you're interested only in the car, you must pay at least $7,500, assuming nobody else enters the no-reserve auction. The car is parked in Jacksonville, Florida, and you'll need transportation to take it home, considering the non-running engine.
