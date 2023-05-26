Muscle Car Challenges You Not To Dodge the Swinger Life

You may want to erase those dirty thoughts from your mind, as we're talking about the Dodge Challenger Swinger and not a private party that would require skinny dipping in holy water at the end.
You do know what a Dodge Challenger Swinger is, don't you? Well, the Swinger moniker was resurrected by the Stellantis-owned brand last year, and they're using it on the Challenger and Charger pair of special editions, which are part of the Last Call series.
An ode to the Dart Swinger, the Challenger R/T Scat Pack Swinger is easily recognizable due to the unique exterior graphics and logos, joined by the Shaker intake and 20-inch alloys spinning around the Brembo brake calipers with a black look. A mix of Nappa leather and Alcantara upholstery bedecks the cabin that sports faux wood trim, contrast stitching, and, to remind you of its special nature, a Swinger logo on the dashboard below the right air vent.
Since they're not part of the Hellcat series, the Challenger and Charger duo don't feature the whining 6.2-liter V8. Instead, they're powered by the 6.4-liter HEMI V8, which is good for 485 hp (492 ps/362 kW) and 475 lb-ft (644 Nm) of torque. It's mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission delivering the thrust to the rear axle.
Available in Sublime Green, F8 Green, and White Knuckle, production is capped at 1,000 units for each model, and one of them, finished in the latter hue, is looking for a new home. It's said to be one of 300 sporting the white finish, and it is a brand-new car with only the delivery miles on the clock. Some of the equipment listed by the vendor includes the heated and ventilated front seats, 11x20-inch gold alloys, Swinger graphics, widebody design, and the aforementioned engine and gearbox.
The showroom-fresh appearance of this Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Swinger means that it likely retains some of that new car smell if you're into that. Its future owner will get to peel the delivery plastics before driving off into the sunset, sad that they couldn't get their hands on a proper Hellcat. Let's admit it, as hot as the 6.4L motor may be, it pales compared to the sheer force and resonant nature of the supercharged 6.2L unit. Then again, they'll be able to tell their spouse and friends that they're swingers now, and it is an elite club with only 1,000 members (plus another 1,000 for the Charger).
Advertised by Mecum, the muscle car in question will go under the gavel soon. It is listed for their Tulsa 2023 sale, which will take place on June 9-10, and the estimated selling price is unknown. How much would you be willing to cough out for it?
An ode to the Dart Swinger, the Challenger R/T Scat Pack Swinger is easily recognizable due to the unique exterior graphics and logos, joined by the Shaker intake and 20-inch alloys spinning around the Brembo brake calipers with a black look. A mix of Nappa leather and Alcantara upholstery bedecks the cabin that sports faux wood trim, contrast stitching, and, to remind you of its special nature, a Swinger logo on the dashboard below the right air vent.
Since they're not part of the Hellcat series, the Challenger and Charger duo don't feature the whining 6.2-liter V8. Instead, they're powered by the 6.4-liter HEMI V8, which is good for 485 hp (492 ps/362 kW) and 475 lb-ft (644 Nm) of torque. It's mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission delivering the thrust to the rear axle.
Available in Sublime Green, F8 Green, and White Knuckle, production is capped at 1,000 units for each model, and one of them, finished in the latter hue, is looking for a new home. It's said to be one of 300 sporting the white finish, and it is a brand-new car with only the delivery miles on the clock. Some of the equipment listed by the vendor includes the heated and ventilated front seats, 11x20-inch gold alloys, Swinger graphics, widebody design, and the aforementioned engine and gearbox.
The showroom-fresh appearance of this Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Swinger means that it likely retains some of that new car smell if you're into that. Its future owner will get to peel the delivery plastics before driving off into the sunset, sad that they couldn't get their hands on a proper Hellcat. Let's admit it, as hot as the 6.4L motor may be, it pales compared to the sheer force and resonant nature of the supercharged 6.2L unit. Then again, they'll be able to tell their spouse and friends that they're swingers now, and it is an elite club with only 1,000 members (plus another 1,000 for the Charger).
Advertised by Mecum, the muscle car in question will go under the gavel soon. It is listed for their Tulsa 2023 sale, which will take place on June 9-10, and the estimated selling price is unknown. How much would you be willing to cough out for it?