Murdered-Out Ferrari GTC4Lusso Is the Perfect Low-Riding Purosangue Cure

Even though the Purosangue is Ferrari's first-ever crossover and its most versatile model yet, it's not the first one to feature seating for more than two. Not by far, as the Prancing Horse used to experiment with more spacious rides over the decades, and we're willing to bet they're not done with it when it comes to low-slung rides, that is.
Most Ferrari enthusiasts have a favorite 2+2 machine, depending on whom you ask. Ours is the GTC4Lusso, a model that shared some nuts and bolts with the 812. Replacing the FF, it came out in 2016 with its design signed by Ferrari's Styling Center under the close watch of Flavio Manzoni, the famous designer who left his signature on a whole bunch of other Ferraris and not only.
Unlike other so-called shooting brakes, this one was a real three-door model with a long roof and a lot of car between the dashboard and the apron. Some four years after production ended, the GTC4Lusso still oozes elegance. Sadly, the Italian exotic car manufacturer does not seem to have a successor in the pipeline for this great GT, yet on a more positive aspect, interested parties can always land a great example. GTC4Lussos are currently valued at between $150k and some $500k, so your pockets have to be very deep should you plan on purchasing one.
Nevertheless, we're not here to complain about it, as it is very sexy, but to tell you that it rocks an aftermarket feature. Actually, make that four aftermarket features, as the wheels are brand new. Signed by Anrky, they have a simple five-spoke styling, and to fit the design, they were finished in black. However, not everything was darked out, as this ride still has the typical Ferrari emblems with lots of yellow and red brake calipers at the front and rear.
Carlifestle, which shared these pictures on social media, hasn't mentioned the motor. As a result, it may still produce 680 hp (690 ps/507 kW) at 8,000 rpm and 514 pound-foot (697 Nm) of torque at 5,750 rpm. You're looking at a naturally aspirated V12 with a 6.3-liter displacement that can be revved up to 8,250 rpm. The stock GTC4Lusso needs 3.4s to 62 mph (100 kph) and has a maximum speed of 208 mph (335 kph). So, would you get one over the Purosangue?
The copy pictured in the gallery above is not looking for a new home. Quite the opposite, in fact, as it is here to celebrate its 15 minutes of fame. It's a murdered-out example with a shiny black paint finish and privacy windows that don't allow us to see the interior. We think it would've looked even better with smoked headlamps.
