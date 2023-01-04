"Murdered-Out" Doesn’t Ever Go Out of Fashion on Custom Caddy Escalade x AGL60

While there is now ultra-luxury super-SUV stuff like the Bentley Bentayga, Aston DBX, Lambo Urus, or Rolls Cullinan, as well as newer entries such as the 715-hp Ferrari Purosangue or 735-hp BMW XM Label Red, people might still value tradition, above all.
And all of these posh high-riders lack any historic background. Unlike the Cadillac Escalade full-size luxury SUV that was created as a response to the European Range Rover, M-Class, or Japanese Lexus LX, but above all as a measured reply against 1998’s release of the Lincoln Navigator. Now, although the latter was faster than the 1999 arrival of the original Escalade, it is all but certain who has the American full-size premium SUV crown, right?
Following its ginormous success, which is only fitting for its behemoth size, Caddy launched the second generation in 2002, the third iteration in 2007, and the fourth Escalade back in 2015. The contemporary model again became all-new for the 2021 model year after it was introduced almost two years ago in February 2020. Sales kicked off later that autumn, complete with RWD or AWD, a 6.2-liter EcoTec3 V8 or 3.0-liter Duramax inline-six diesel, plus regular and ESV long-wheelbase variants.
Naturally, Caddy kept things interesting with the arrival of the 2023 Escalade-V and Escalade-V ESV, both motivated by the upgraded, 682-horsepower Blackwing 6.2-liter supercharged V8. But no worries, even ‘normal’ Escalades can stand out in any crowd with a little help from the imaginative realm of the aftermarket world. In this case, the emphasis was on the ubiquitous murdered-out atmosphere, and all we can say is they nailed it properly.
As such, here are the custom-forged wheel experts over at Santa Fe Springs, California-based AG Luxury, who have uncovered yet another potentially outrageous all-black treat, courtesy of a couple of venues called Gas Motorcars and Butler Tires and Wheels. The treatment is pretty straightforward, as far as we can tell, and lacks any in-depth details from the customization shops. As such, what we have here is a Cadillac Escalade ESV dressed up in black and bespoke-fitted with a nice set of matching AGL60 monoblock forged wheels finished in Gloss Black and complete with ritzy Caddy-badged floating caps.
Sure, maybe this is not exactly your custom full-size SUV cup of tea, since the murdered-out niche values ‘chromatic monotony’ above all else. But sometimes it is better to keep things absolutely clean and simple. If not, you could end up with a tedious Mercedes-AMG G 63 4x4 Squared that went through a Brabus B700 makeover and also landed on clear-polished AG Luxury AGL78 monoblock forged wheels! Oh, right, beauty is always in the eye of the beholder, now I remember.
