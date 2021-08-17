5 Domino Trailer by Offline Campers Opens Up to Double Living Space at Camp

Murdered Out Black Bean Is a Teardrop Trailer With Mucho Macho

The Black Bean is the latest teardrop model limited edition designed by Bean Trailer, a Utah-based manufacturer and it’s designed for comfortable off-road adventures. The Black Bean features rugged functionality including higher ground clearance, improved galley accessibility, beefed-up electrical power and a plethora of storage options. 7 photos



But for our tastes, it’s the murdered out look of the black model which appeals the most.



New and improved, this trailer continues the company’s tradition of functional design and quality construction. This latest Black Bean features high ground clearance and off-road capabilities such as the addition of the 3,500 Timbren independent suspension and durable powder-coated steel frame that functions with a Cruisemaster DO35 articulating coupling.



The cabin is built with a one-piece fiberglass shell.



Bean Trailers are manufactured in Salt Lake City, Utah.



This new model includes a larger stove that slides in and out, a larger fridge with an ice-maker optional, additional countertop space and a deeper sink with a built-in cutting board. The stove can be rotated and covered by the rear-entry door.



The Black Bean designers have added laminate options, a ceiling slat option that provides a cozy feel to the cabin, more storage space which includes large upper drawers.



A newly configured fender offers stand-on strength and also serves as a step to reach the roof which is capable of holding a pop-up tent. The Black Bean also includes a propane tank, an 18 gallon (68-liter) freshwater tank, and an outdoor shower system with a water heater.



This rough and ready trailer also includes a curved



Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.