Munrojoy Retro Classic Electric Bicycle Is A Styling Tour de Force

While categorizing this beautiful piece of design as a vehicle might be problematic, one thing is sure: the Munrojoy Retro Classic Electric Bicycle is a thing of beauty, packed with proven technology from Samsung, and highly road capable. 6 photos



This bike has a 500W, 48V motor which produces a maximum peak torque of 800W, a DC high output magnetic motor and is said to be capable of reaching speeds up to 31 mph (50 kph).



Basically the size of a conventional bike, the Munrojoy Retro Classic Electric Bicycle is sure to be convenient, simple to store, cheap to operate and a snap to park.



The Munrojoy Retro Classic Electric Bicycle is available in the U.S. - it’s named in honor of



The Munrojoy Retro Classic Electric is DOT certified to comply with U.S. regulations and quality standards. Despite a lightweight aluminum frame, the entire bike weighs in at a slightly portly 99 pounds.



On the plus side, the Retro Classic also features LED headlights, a pair of 23.2AH two-group Samsung lithium batteries which are expected to produce a ‘service life’ of 5 years, and a V-shaped double cylinder, chrome-plated battery box.



Munrojoy says the Retro Classic is capable of a 62-mile round trip between charges and is brought to a halt via a pair of four-piston disc brakes which cut off the power immediately upon braking.



motorcycle speed hero Burt Munro of The World's Fastest Indian fame - and this e-bike design evokes the classic styling of Indian motorcycles from the start of the machine age. Amazon for $3,999 USD and lower on Chinese sites at around $1,899 USD before shipping for a slightly less capable model. That ain't exactly a bargain-basement price, but you get a ton of style for your money.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

