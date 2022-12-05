Munro MK_1 Is a Reasonably-Priced Utilitarian Electric Off-Roader With an Oversized Ego

Munro touted its MK_1 electric off-roader as the “world’s most capable all-electric 4x4,” and chances are it might not overshoot. It might be a little rough on the edges, and its design is a little too similar to the Bollinger B1, but the Munro off-roader does have a few tricks up its sleeve.
After the Land Rover Defender was redesigned as a modern SUV, the world is not short of products to recreate the legendary off-roader. Ineos was first with the Grenadier, but soon after, another startup named Bollinger pledged to recreate the Landy as an electric vehicle. We’re now face to face with another take on the Defender, which is not very different from the Bollinger as far as design is concerned. This is because Bollinger’s B1 designer, Ross Compton, happens to work for Munro now.
The Scottish company aims to build Scotland’s first light vehicle in decades, an electric vehicle no less. We won’t linger much around the exterior design because there’s nothing to talk about, but we notice the utilitarian looks, which the company says is inspired by the farming equipment. It’s not only inspired, but Munro promises it’s just as enduring, including the switchgear in the cabin. Everything is waterproof, and the switches are designed to be operated with gloves on.
The Munro MK_1 features a single 220-kW or 280-kW electric motor combined with a battery big enough to allow up to 16 hours of operation in rough terrain on a single charge. There are two battery capacities, 61 kWh and 82 kWh, but there’s no word about the possible combinations between motors and batteries. We assume the 16-hour operation is achieved with the higher-capacity 82-kWh battery pack, which also ensures a 190-mile range (306 km).
Munro says it opted for an axial flux motor, which is much lighter and more compact than a comparable radial flux unit. It weighs only 40 kg (88 lbs) and can deliver a peak torque of 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) from the get-go. Its main advantage is the relatively slow rotational speed of up to 8,000 rpm, which eliminates the need for a reduction drive, so it directly drives the transmission’s transfer case.
That is correct. Instead o using a multi-motor configuration for a virtual all-wheel-drive configuration, Munro went with a classic approach. The mechanical four-wheel-drive system ensures optimum torque distribution to all four wheels. The off-roader comes standard with a central locking differential, while front and rear locking diffs are offered as an option.
Of course, Munro would not brag about the MK_1 being the most capable 4x4 vehicle in the world for nothing. Its body-on-frame design uses 5-mm (0.2-inch) thick steel for impressive strength, while the body panels are made of aluminum. There’s no airbag onboard, although the off-roader features roll-over protection and optional roof-strengthening to protect from falling objects.
Munro aims to manually build 50 vehicles in 2023 at its facility in East Kilbride, Scotland, with plans to get to 2,500 units annually by 2027 with the launch of a new purpose-built site near Glasgow in 2024. The price starts at £49,995/€58,000/$61,000 for the five-door, five-seat, 130-inch (330-cm) wheelbase in Utility guise, and the first deliveries are planned for 2023.
