Mulder Shipyard Delivers Solemates, the Fifth Luxury Yacht in Its ThirtySix Series

Netherlands-based Mulder Shipyard just delivered the fifth yacht in its Mulder ThirtySix series. Solemates is 36 m (118 ft) long and its styling follows the footsteps of its four other sisterships.
There are now five complete builds in Mulder’s ThirtySix series, with Solemates being the latest vessel to touch water, after the Delta One, Calypso, Mana, and MyWay. According to Boat International, Solemates is the first unit in the series to be commissioned by an American owner. The ship will first travel to Portugal, as its owners intend to spend the summer exploring southern European waters. After the hot season is over, Solemates will relocate to its new home port in Palm Beach.
Just like all the ThirtySix ships, Mulder’s all-aluminum yacht features the Van Oossanen patented FDHF (Fast Displacement Hull Form), which claims to ensure “comfortable sailing and fuel economy at all speeds”.
The outfitting process of Solemates began one year ago at the shipyard’s Zoeterwoude-Rijndijk facility. The luxurious yacht was launched earlier this year, in May, and just completed its sea trial last month. It is scheduled to make an appearance at the Palm Beach International Boat Show next year.
Solemates has a beam of 8 m (26.2 ft) and a draft of 2.05 m (6.7 ft). It is powered by twin 847 kW engines and can reach a top cruising speed of 17 knots (19.5 mph/31 kph). When cruising at an economic speed of 11 knots (12.6 mph/20 kph), it has a fuel consumption of less than 80 liters per hour.
Mulder’s latest ThirtySix yacht can accommodate up to 10 guests across one master stateroom, two VIP cabins, and two additional staterooms. The vessel differs from its predecessors in that it comes with a renewed foredeck with a private relaxation area that offers great views and has a comfortable U-shaped sofa and sunbeds. The yacht features teak decks, stainless steel, and orange details. Its interior uses a lot of wood, from walnut to oak.
Feast your eyes on the luxurious Solemates in the video below.
