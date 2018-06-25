MSO Chameleon Paint Looks Amazing On McLaren 675LT Spider

Instead of going to a tuning shop, McLaren caters to the customization needs of its clients by means of the Special Operations division. For this particular example of the 675LT Spider (one of 500 ever made), the first and only owner so far decided that MSO Amazon Colour Stream paint is what it wants for his supercar.

If you’re more into speed than handling, the Listed by Romans International at £285,000, the right-hand-drive 675LT Spider has 1,699 miles on the clock and is warranted by the Woking-based automaker until January 2020. Turning our attention back to the paintwork, the seller claims that McLaren charged £29,045 for the eye-catching finish sans the paint protection film.The louvered front wings, coming courtesy of MSO as well, add £7,736 to the price. As for the carbon-fiber options, you’re looking at an additional £31,794. Buying an all-new Ford Focus RS at £32,795 seems cheap compared to customizing the 675LT Spider , doesn’t it? But then again, the Long Tail is no ordinary McLaren.Unveiled in 2015 at the Geneva Motor Show, the 675LT is quicker on the Top Gear test track in Dunsfold than the Pagani Huayra. Lighter than the 650S and designed to handle a lot better than the previous generation of the Super Series, the Long Tail takes its name from an extremely special version of the McLaren F1 from the ‘90s.The Long Tail story will continue with the 600LT, which will be revealed on June 28th. Based on the 570S from the Sports Series and equipped with a rear deck-exiting exhaust system inspired by the McLaren Senna, the newcomer features extreme aerodynamic trickery and more suck-squeeze-bang-blow from the 3.8-liter twin-turbo V8.Following the 600LT, the automaker will level up the 720S to Long Tail status at some point in the future. And that’s definitely something to look forward to, more so when you remember how versatile the 720S is on the road and racetrack as well.If you’re more into speed than handling, the BP23 Hyper-GT is the McLaren for you. But even if you have the money to buy one right now, you can’t because all 106 units sold out before the first example of the breed even rolled off the assembly line.