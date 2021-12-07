MrBeast Is Giving Away Lamborghinis for $35 to All Who Enter This Sweepstakes

MrBeast has partnered with MSCHF to give everyone who sends in $35 a Lamborghini. Of course, the size of that car is a mystery until it shows up. We've even found a way for you to sign up without shelling out $35 of your hard-earned cash.
The contest only goes on until December 10th so make sure to jump on it but everyone who buys an entry on EveryoneGetsACar.com will win one. The question is which one you'll get.
MrBeast and MSCHF are offering five different sizes of Lambo for customers. The first is a small Matchbox-style Lamborghini Aventador. 250,100 of those will be available.
The next is a remote control Aventador. Some 2,500 of those will be sent out to entrants. But of course, there's also a larger electric Lamborghini available too. It's the same type that kids would be able to ride in. 250 of those will be awarded.
The ones everybody actually wants though are the full-sized versions. Four different used Lamborghini Gallardos are up for grabs. Then there's the ultimate grand prize, a real Lamborghini Aventador with its lovely V12.
Once you order the team goes into action and you don't know what you get until it arrives at your door. The sweepstakes can also be entered without purchase.
To make sure you're included you'll need to send a 3x5 card or piece of paper with your full name, full mailing address and email address to: MSCHF Product Studio Inc., Attn: Everyone Gets A Car, 62 Bayard, Brooklyn, NY.
Considering how cheap a stamp is, it sure seems like a worthwhile endeavor to send off just such a card. Mail-in entry eligibility is based on how many entries have already come in so keep that in mind.
Paying the $35 might not be such a bad idea either though. MSCHF is all about promoting art, luxury fashion, and social commentary. There are worse causes.
MrBeast and MSCHF are offering five different sizes of Lambo for customers. The first is a small Matchbox-style Lamborghini Aventador. 250,100 of those will be available.
The next is a remote control Aventador. Some 2,500 of those will be sent out to entrants. But of course, there's also a larger electric Lamborghini available too. It's the same type that kids would be able to ride in. 250 of those will be awarded.
The ones everybody actually wants though are the full-sized versions. Four different used Lamborghini Gallardos are up for grabs. Then there's the ultimate grand prize, a real Lamborghini Aventador with its lovely V12.
Once you order the team goes into action and you don't know what you get until it arrives at your door. The sweepstakes can also be entered without purchase.
To make sure you're included you'll need to send a 3x5 card or piece of paper with your full name, full mailing address and email address to: MSCHF Product Studio Inc., Attn: Everyone Gets A Car, 62 Bayard, Brooklyn, NY.
Considering how cheap a stamp is, it sure seems like a worthwhile endeavor to send off just such a card. Mail-in entry eligibility is based on how many entries have already come in so keep that in mind.
Paying the $35 might not be such a bad idea either though. MSCHF is all about promoting art, luxury fashion, and social commentary. There are worse causes.