Mr. Regular Reviews the Seven-Seat 1993 Toyota Camry Wagon V6

The Camry had very humble beginnings, but right off the bat, Toyota knew what kind of customers it was after in the United States. Want a relatively affordable means of personal transportation with best-in-segment reliability and excellent gas mileage? Well, this is your car.
For a brief period, the Camry was also offered as a five-door wagon for customers who didn’t want a minivan or crossover. Even a V6 engine was available, which makes this 1993 model quite an interesting proposition. Unfortunately for North America, wagons have slowly but steadily declined in popularity because consumer demand has diverted to SUVs and trucks.
“An ugly dad car which was dismissed for 28 years as a ride for out-of-touch stylish lame dweebs and losers,” the Camry Wagon is described by Brian Reider - a.k.a. Mr. Regular - as “a hip whip for those riding the shining edge of car culture’s broadsword, stabbing the cultural horizon of what’s cool.”
Park it next to a RAV4 or a Highlander, and you’ll understand why RCR thinks of the long roofed and seven-seat Camry this way. The beige-on-beige color combo and bulbous rear end couldn’t be more unattractive in theory, but on the other hand, this blast from the past has tons of character. The kind of character which is sorely missing from contemporary cars, if I may add.
The big-booty wagon with two rear wipers isn’t exactly an inspiring vehicle from behind the wheel, but Mr. Regular couldn’t care less. The Japanese automaker wanted to make a daily driver that you can always count on, “a car that refuses to disappoint you because it doesn’t care enough to be impressive enough in the first place.” No truer words have been spoken.
“You can have this car and drive it or ride in it, and you’ll be able to feel a nostalgia for a time in which you never existed,” added Mr. Regular, which ends his review in a remarkably simple but convincing way. “Fantastic!”
