Mr. Potato Head Helped to Ridicule Restyling to Promote the Nissan March/Micra

There are car markets that see old vehicles renovated over and over instead of being replaced by more modern cars. Brazil was one of them. In 2011, it still sold the Volkswagen Kombi (a T1.5, or a mix of the T1 and T2 Bus) and the Fiat Uno, which were decades old. Nissan thought the March (the Micra with another name) would sell like hotcakes and created fun commercials like this one with Mr. Potato Head to ensure that.

